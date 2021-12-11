ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Teachers and health officials call for urgent action on youth mental health

Cover picture for the articleTeen depression and anxiety rates have...

theithacan.org

Editorial: Students call for empathy with mental health issues

The COVID-19 pandemic influenced the way we all approach mental health. Being separated from friends and loved ones and remaining isolated for your own physical health and that of others was incredibly difficult for everyone. Many students had family members die or watched them struggle with COVID-19. Anxiety and depression...
MENTAL HEALTH
thesuntimesnews.com

SRSLY Refocuses Mission to Support Mental Health Needs of Youth

Mental health was a major concern among youth in Chelsea before the pandemic. In many ways, things are more challenging now. Youth are navigating many trials: mental health, drugs and alcohol, stress and isolation. With this in mind, SRSLY underwent a mission expansion earlier this year to make mental health a focus for youth in the community. SRSLY’s goal is to help build a community where youth feel supported in their decision to avoid drugs and alcohol, and families have the skills and resources they need for mental health.  
CHELSEA, MI
The Gainesville Sun

Make mental health treatment for youth accessible

While the pandemic has prevented some of these horrors for some time, lack of proximity being preventative, it seems that part of “normalcy” associated with re-grouping students in their classrooms is this tragedy as well. The thing was not even on the front page of most newspapers, and where it...
KIDS
mynews13.com

Surgeon general issues rare public advisory on youth mental health

In a rare public advisory issued on Tuesday, Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy said young people in America are experiencing an “alarming” and “widespread” mental health crisis – and that systemic change is needed in order to tackle the issue. The 53-page report, dubbed “Protecting...
HOMELESS
Education Next

Schools Can Help with the Youth Mental Health Crisis

The suicide rate for persons aged 10 to 24 increased nearly 60% over a decade-long span ending in 2018, making suicide the second leading cause of death for teens, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports. A White House fact sheet issued in October 2021 says the Covid-19...
KIDS
highlandsranchherald.net

County, school district partner on youth mental health

In 2019, when STEM School Highlands Ranch faced tragedy after two student gunmen ran into the school, killing one fellow student, it rocked the community. For Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas, it was a call to get more involved with helping youths who struggle with mental illness. In 2014, the...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
thechronicleonline.com

Youth Mental Health: New federal effort for needed resources

Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley and Assistant Speaker Katherine Clark today announced the introduction of the Elementary and Secondary School Counseling Act, legislation that would greatly boost the availability of mental health resources in America’s public schools. Merkley said in a release that mental illness affects one in...
MENTAL HEALTH
Tampa Bay Times

U.S. surgeon general declares ‘youth mental health crisis’ amid COVID

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a public health advisory on Tuesday to address the “youth mental health crisis” exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. It is rare for the nation’s top physician to issue such an advisory, reserved for significant public health challenges that demand the nation’s immediate attention. The surgeon general’s 56-page report on the mental health of U.S. teens says it’s time to recognize and address that crisis.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
NECN

Parents, Doctors Talk Youth Mental Health Crisis in Massachusetts

As the U.S. Surgeon General warns of an emerging mental health crisis among young people, some parents and doctors in Massachusetts believe the crisis is already here. “We’ve been seeing the crisis for 18 months now,” Stacey Schulman, the director of school counseling and behavioral health for Medford Public Schools said.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Connecticut

Norwich Rally to Address Youth Mental Health and Bullying

Miah Rivera, a freshman at Norwich Free Academy, said she was excited to start school in the fall. Now, several months later, she said she is finding it difficult to even get to class everyday. "You stress out a lot and that's just hard to cope while that's happening," said...
NORWICH, CT
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland County Mental Health Department Seeking $100,000 to Support Youth Mental Health Programs

The Cortland County Federal Aid Allocation Citizen’s Advisory Committee unanimously approved a recommendation to provide $100,000 in federal funds for behavioral health programs at schools across the county at Tuesday’s meeting. The county’s Finance and Personnel Committee will vote on this recommendation at their January meeting. It will...
CORTLAND COUNTY, NY
pdjnews.com

First ARPA funds go to broadband mapping, youth mental health care

An effort to map Oklahoma’s broadband network and a project to renovate the emergency department at Oklahoma Children’s Hospital to add 10 pediatric behavioral health beds are set to become the first two recipients of the state’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act money. The Legislature’s Joint Committee on Pandemic Relief Funding voted unanimously to dedicate more than $2 million for the…
MENTAL HEALTH
kjan.com

Cass County Youth Mental Health Symposium Highlights Mental Health Resources and Importance of Connection

(Atlantic, Iowa) – On Monday, October 25th, the Cass County Youth Mental Health Symposium was held at Atlantic High School. The event, open to all middle-school and high-school students, parents, and community members, included time for attendees to visit booths of over 20 organizations that provide mental health and wellness resources to Cass County.
CASS COUNTY, IA
