In Betway’s exclusive interview, the legendary NBA enforcer shoots from the hip on Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, playing for the Raptors and The Last Dance. The former Chicago Bulls and New York Knicks enforcer also discusses his time playing alongside Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady for the Toronto Raptors, and why the Phoenix Suns – who are 13/2 in the NBA odds to win the Western Conference this season – would be the current team, he would most like to play for.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO