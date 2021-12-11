Saturday Forecast: Much cooler for Saturday

TONIGHT: Talk about a beauty of a day for us across the Ohio Valley! Bright blue skies, crisp sunshine, and all the vitamin D your body could want after a grey and dreary work-week, last week. The clear skies will be around for the rest of the afternoon, and we will stay clear into the evening. High temperatures maxed out right around 50 degrees across most of the area. It was a warmer than average day since normal temps for mid-December is 42 degrees. Tonight, we will stay mainly clear so if you want to do any star gazing itll be a green light. Temperatures will dip down towards 30 degrees with winds blowing from the southwest around 3-7 mph.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 10 HOURS AGO