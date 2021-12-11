ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Saturday Forecast: Much cooler for Saturday

By Andrew Samet
 3 days ago

TODAY: A 20% chance of a shower. Starting mostly cloudy, with clouds decreasing in the afternoon. High: 57. Wind: N 15 mph.

TOMORROW: A cold start, then mainly sunny. Low: 32. High: 62. Wind: SE 5 mph.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies. Low: 40. High: 69. Wind: SE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: A mix of clouds and sunshine. Low: 56. High: 73. Wind: SE 10 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies. Low: 62. High: 75. Wind: 75. Wind: S 15 mph.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 63. High: 74. Wind: S 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of showers. Low: 60. High: 70. Wind: SE 10 mph.

mocoshow.com

Nice Weather Expected This Week (Week of 12/13)

The last full week of fall will likely bring us some pretty nice weather, as highs are expected to be in the 50s and 60s until the end of the weekend. After a chilly start to this morning, temperatures are expected to quickly warm up into the 50s by this afternoon with highs around 54° and plenty of sunshine.
ENVIRONMENT
