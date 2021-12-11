Tractor Trailer Crashes Off Side Of New Jersey Turnpike Overpass In Bergen County

RIDGEFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A tractor trailer carrying lumber went over the side of a New Jersey Turnpike overpass Friday.

It happened around 12:45 p.m. near the Vince Lombardi Service Station in Bergen County .

Police say the truck went off the overpass and fell onto railroad tracks.

The driver was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to be OK. The cause of the accident is under investigation.