Four Gate Whiskey Unveils ‘The Bluegrass Trilogy’

Wolf Trap has a new favorite tradition for those cold nights: Bourbon and Bubbles, a spirited evening beneath the stars supporting Wolf Trap Foundation’s arts and education programs. The Nov. 20 gathering was a sell-out. Friends and supporters sampled distinctive bourbon, unique champagnes as well as cocktails by award-winning mixologists, while noshing on gourmet fare at the new open-air Pavilions at Wolf Trap — whether it was perfect pulled pork and cole slaw, tasty chicken and nachos, along with a food truck with shrimps and grits. Roasted gourmet s’mores at festive fire pits topped the night off. As Wolf Trap told us the night “offers something for everyone, from the knowledgeable adult beverage enthusiast to the casual dabbler. And the entire event takes place safely (and warmly!) outdoors at America’s only National Park for the Performing Arts.” Arvind Manocha, president and CEO of Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts, was more succinct. He thanked sponsors (like Capital One) and guests and told everyone to “have fun and drink up!”

DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO