The UNC basketball program prepares for another non-conference matchup with an upstart squad looking for a resume-building victory. The next opponent for the North Carolina Tar Heels will be a tough matchup. The Furman Paladins will face off with the perennial ACC powerhouse at the Dean Smith Center on Tuesday night. If you don’t know anything about the Paladins, just know that they are not a “cupcake” team. This game will not be a walk in the park for either team.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO