Tom Holland is taking time to think about his future: 'Maybe I want to set up a shop and be a dad'

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO