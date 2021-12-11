ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Holland is taking time to think about his future: 'Maybe I want to set up a shop and be a dad'

Vincennes Sun Commercial
 3 days ago

Elle

Tom Holland and Zendaya Opened Up About Their Relationship and Coping With Fame Together

How Zendaya Went From Disney Sweetheart to Emmy Nominee. On-screen and off-screen couple Tom Holland and Zendaya spoke candidly to the Associated Press about their relationship and what they mean to each other during interviews at the London photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Holland started his remarks on Zendaya by adorably complimenting her as she stepped on the red carpet.
People

Tom Holland and Zendaya Joke About Their Height Difference: 'I Would Land Before Him'

Tom Holland and Zendaya are taking their height difference in stride. Though Holland is the superhero in the Spider-Man films, he stands several inches shorter than Zendaya. During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home stars told a hilarious story about how the inches between them created some issues while filming stunts for the upcoming film.
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man Alum Joe Manganiello Reveals His Favorite Part About Tom Holland’s Run

It’s no secret that comic book movies are everywhere, with various studios forming their own cinematic universes. But there was a time when these blockbusters were more of a risk, like with Sam Raimi’s 2002 Spider-Man movie. Actor Joe Manganiello played Flash Thompson in that beloved flick, and recently revealed his favorite part about Tom Holland’s run as Peter Parker.
ComicBook

Zendaya Is Worried What Would Happen If Tom Holland Threw Up In His Spider-Man Suit

Spider-Man: No Way Home is only two weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the movie's cast is currently doing some press. We've gotten to see a lot of great content featuring Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ), and their latest appearance on The Graham Norton Show was no exception. The duo was joined by Henry Cavill, who is best known to comic book movie fans for playing Superman in the DCEU. Holland spoke about wanting a zipper on his suit for easier bathroom access and asked if Cavill has one. This led to Zendaya expressing her fears about what would happen if Holland got sick while wearing the suit.
Us Weekly

Tom Holland Will Return as Spider-Man After Claiming His Franchise Future Was Uncertain

The suit still fits! Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in future Marvel movies despite previously hinting that he wasn’t sure he’d continue his role as Peter Parker. Producer Amy Pascal revealed that Holland, 25, won’t be retiring from playing the web-slinging superhero after Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in December. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal, 63, told Fandango in a Monday, November 29, interview. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”
digitalspy.com

Tom Holland clarifies comments about his Spider-Man future

Spider-Man: No Way Home star Tom Holland has clarified his recent comments about his future within the Marvel franchise. In the run-up to the superhero sequel's eagerly anticipated release, the actor sat down for a lengthy chat with GQ. During it, he seemingly suggested that the studio should look into developing a Miles Morales movie, before joking: "If I'm playing Spider-Man after I'm 30, I've done something wrong".
justjaredjr.com

Tom Holland Reveals His Favorite Souvenir He Has From a Movie Set

Tom Holland made an appearance on the popular web series Hot Ones, which was just released on Thursday (December 9)!. While trying different levels of hot wings, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star opened up about an array of topics, including the upcoming movie, his favorite souvenir from a set and how he bombed his Star Wars audition.
fangirlish.com

Tom Holland Talks With Graham Norton About Having His Brother On Set

When your a global superstar and an A-List actor, no one should be shocked when you’re going to give your little brother some shit when he’s on set with you. Hell, my sister would give me shit for being in the same building as her. She’d remind me that she’s the older one and I need to deal with it.
ComicBook

Tom Holland Talks About the Fear of Throwing Up in the Spider-Man Costume

Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland (Spider-Man/Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ) have been doing a lot of press for the film. Recently, the duo appeared on The Graham Norton Show and Zendaya expressed her fears about what would happen if Holland ever got sick while wearing the Spidey suit. During a recent chat with The Hollywood Reporter, Holland addressed those concerns and admitted it's something he also thinks about.
epicstream.com

Tom Holland Opens Up About Failed Star Wars Audition

Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley's tandem in Chaos Walking is considered by many to be a dream pairing years in the making but little do fans know that the two British stars almost worked together in the Star Wars franchise. Holland actually auditioned to play Finn in Disney's divisive sequel trilogy, a role which he admittedly bombed.
Glamour

Zendaya Compared Her and Tom Holland to Her Mom and Dad

Zendaya and Tom Holland have more to say about their “inch or two” height difference. On December 11, the rumored coupler was interviewed during a Sirius XM Town Hall event about their upcoming film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, which led to a conversation about an on-screen kiss and the fact that Zendaya is taller than her costar.
