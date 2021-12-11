Tom Holland is taking time to think about his future: 'Maybe I want to set up a shop and be a dad'

The suit still fits! Tom Holland will return as Spider-Man in future Marvel movies despite previously hinting that he wasn’t sure he’d continue his role as Peter Parker. Producer Amy Pascal revealed that Holland, 25, won’t be retiring from playing the web-slinging superhero after Spider-Man: No Way Home debuts in December. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” Pascal, 63, told Fandango in a Monday, November 29, interview. “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel.”
