ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

Worker dies after being trapped in machinery in Kane County

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 3 days ago

GENEVA, Ill. -- A 61-year-old worker died after becoming trapped in machinery at a suburban Chicago steel polishing factory, authorities...

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Daily Herald

Officer saves 2 kids after vehicle goes into retention pond

ST. JOHN, Ind. -- A Northwest Indiana police officer jumped into a retention pond and pulled two young children from a partially submerged vehicle that had plunged into its murky waters during a pursuit. St. John Officer Darrell Shaffer spotted the vehicle around 11:25 p.m. Sunday after Lake County police...
SAINT JOHN, IN
Daily Herald

Winfield man pleads guilty to shooting at house

A Winfield man has pleaded guilty to aggravated discharge of a firearm for shooting three times at a West Chicago house. Christopher M. Paulsen, 20, of the 0S600 block of Jefferson Street, also pleaded guilty last Wednesday to possession of a weapon by a street gang member. He was sentenced to four years in prison on each charge, with the sentences to be served concurrently. Paulsen must serve at least half the sentence, but he was given credit for the 2¼ years he has spent in the DuPage County jail awaiting trial. On Sept. 13, 2019, Paulsen shot at a house in the 300 block of East Stimmel Street, knowing that someone was inside. There also was a person standing outside. Paulsen also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a motor vehicle for an Aug. 7, 2019, hit-and-run crash in West Chicago. According to court records, he deliberately hit a vehicle with his car and injured someone. He was sentenced to one year of electronic home monitoring and 180 days in jail, with credit for time served.
WINFIELD, IL
Daily Herald

Parents of suspect in Michigan school shooting due in court

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. -- The parents of a Michigan teen charged with killing four students at Oxford High School are scheduled to return to court on charges of involuntary manslaughter. A probable cause conference was scheduled Tuesday in Rochester Hills District Court for James and Jennifer Crumbley. Police said the...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kane County, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
County
Kane County, IL
Kane County, IL
Accidents
City
Montgomery, IL
City
Geneva, IL
Geneva, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Geneva, IL
Crime & Safety
Daily Herald

Potter trial jurors see differences between gun, Taser

MINNEAPOLIS -- Prosecutors in the manslaughter trial of a Minnesota police officer put the differences between her handgun and her Taser on display for jurors, seeking to raise questions about how an experienced officer could confuse the two weapons in the shooting death of Daunte Wright. Wright, 20, was killed...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
21K+
Followers
134K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy