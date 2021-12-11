Rising Energy Costs Could Leave Some Coloradans In The Cold And Dark, But There Is Help

DENVER (CBS4) – Heating costs are rising sharply, and that’s not the only strain you’ll see on your bank account. Everything seems to cost more, from food to cars to clothing.

Overall, consumer prices increased in the Denver metro area by 6.4% over the year before. That’s about the same rate as inflation nationally.

Heating has seen an even bigger hike. It’s up 30% for natural gas by one estimate, and 54% for propane in Colorado.

Energy Outreach Colorado said they can help Coloradans not only pay their utility bills, but repair or replace their furnace and restore service if it’s shut off.

“We work directly with utilities and we can get that turned back on,” said Denise Stepto with Energy Outreach.

Last week alone, Energy Outreach Colorado received 574 applications for help and handed out $300,000.

For tips and resources, visit EnergyOutreach.org or call 1-866-HEAT-HELP (1-866-432-8435).