Packers may need additional shovelers for Sunday's game

By TMJ4 Web Staff
 3 days ago
The Packers are assessing the possibility of calling for additional snow shovelers ahead of the game on Sunday.

Current snow projections indicate a slight chance of heavy enough snow that assistance would be needed. Shovelers need to be at least 16 years old and will be paid $13 per hour.

If the call becomes necessary, the Packers will post for help on social media sometime on Saturday morning. Shovelers will start around 2 p.m. at the Fleet Farm Gate on the west side of Lambeau Field.

