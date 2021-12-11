Packers may need additional shovelers for Sunday's game

The Packers are assessing the possibility of calling for additional snow shovelers ahead of the game on Sunday.

Current snow projections indicate a slight chance of heavy enough snow that assistance would be needed. Shovelers need to be at least 16 years old and will be paid $13 per hour.

If the call becomes necessary, the Packers will post for help on social media sometime on Saturday morning. Shovelers will start around 2 p.m. at the Fleet Farm Gate on the west side of Lambeau Field.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip