Westgate sends off its Tigers to state championship

The Westgate High School Tigers will play underneath the bright lights of the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans Friday night.

It's the first time the Tigers will have the chance to bring home the championship trophy . Before they boarded the buses for New Orleans, KATC was there for the sendoff pep rally.

Westgate students and the City of New Iberia gathered to send the Tigers off to New Orleans.

Superintendent Carey Laviolette says although Westgate is the only school in the parish to make it this far, everyone stands behind them.

"It's not only big for the school in the district but it's big for the entire community because the Iberia Parish school system hasn't had a team make it to the championship since 1979, so the entire community has united around this event and are just thrilled."

The match-up between the Tigers and Warren Easton is set for around 8 p.m., after a game delay. Follow KATC's Meagan Glover for updates on tonight's game.

Longtime fan Michael Bell says because of the talent of the players and the camaraderie with the coaches, he's confident the Tigers will bring the trophy home to New Iberia.

"Westgate always had talent but I think they got it together under coach Antoine and of course Mr. Walker, the ex-Saint, and they got it together now," he said. "And I just think they're working as a unit and if they play good ball they're unbeatable."

As faculty and staff watched their players load the buses, they hoped the team is able to stay safe but most importantly, have fun.

