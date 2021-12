Grambling State is a HBCU division I school that is located in Louisiana. During the 2021 season the Tigers went 4-7 overall. Coaching at Grambling State is quite the drop from the NFL coaching ranks. As we all know Jackson went 3-36-1 in just over two seasons with the Browns. Most recently Jackson was the offensive coordinator for Tennessee State for the 2021 season under Eddie George. After being fired by the Browns in 2018 Jackson spent some time with Cincinnati, which was his second stint with the Bengals.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO