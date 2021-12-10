D Julian Dunn leaves Toronto FC for club in Norway

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Austin, Texas, will host the fifth edition of the eMLS Cup, which will be an official event at SXSW on March 13, 2022. Additionally, MLS and Electronic Arts (EA) unveiled the competitive schedule and details for the 2022 eMLS season, which will include League Series stops in Cincinnati and Chicago. The competition will feature 27 professional EA SPORTS FIFA players, each representing an MLS club, on the virtual pitch as they compete for a share of the season's $75,000 prize pool.
