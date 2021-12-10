ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D Julian Dunn leaves Toronto FC for club in Norway

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Defenseman Julian Dunn has departed Toronto FC to join a club in Norway's top flight. The 21-year-old Ontario native announced Thursday on Instagram that he will play for...

raleighnews.net

Sporting KC trade D Jaylin Lindsey to Charlotte FC

Sporting Kansas City traded defender Jaylin Lindsey to hometown club Charlotte FC on Sunday in exchange for up to $325,000 in general allocation money. Kansas City receives $100,000 guaranteed from the 2022 expansion team, plus up to $225,000 more if the North Carolina native meets certain performance incentives. Charlotte acquired...
MLS
CBS Boston

Revolution Trade Teal Bunbury To Nashville SC

FOXBORO (CBS) — The offseason moves have begun for the New England Revolution. It started Sunday, with New England trading forward Teal Bunbury to Nashville SC in exchange for up to $150,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM). The Revs receive $75,000 in GAM from Nashville, and will receive an additional $75,000 if Bunbury meets certain performance-based metrics. Bunbury, 31, joined New England via trade from Sporting Kansas City ahead of the 2014 season, and spent the last eight seasons with the Revs. He departs as the franchise’s fourth-leading scorer with 45 regular season goals and 21 assists over 231 appearances. The Ontario...
MLS
nashvillesc.com

Nashville Soccer Club Trades International Spot to FC Dallas for $250k in General Allocation Money

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Dec. 12, 2021) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has traded an international spot to FC Dallas for $250k in General Allocation Money. The trade occurred during the MLS Half-Day Trade Window in which, following a three-month roster freeze, MLS clubs may begin making adjustments to their rosters and conduct trades with other MLS teams.
MLS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Fifth eMLS Cup set for March in Austin

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday that Austin, Texas, will host the fifth edition of the eMLS Cup, which will be an official event at SXSW on March 13, 2022. Additionally, MLS and Electronic Arts (EA) unveiled the competitive schedule and details for the 2022 eMLS season, which will include League Series stops in Cincinnati and Chicago. The competition will feature 27 professional EA SPORTS FIFA players, each representing an MLS club, on the virtual pitch as they compete for a share of the season's $75,000 prize pool.
MLS
Sports
The Independent

Europa League draw LIVE: Rangers, Barcelona and Dortmund among teams in playoffs

Barcelona against Napoli is the stand out tie in the Europa League play-offs, with Rangers taking on Borussia Dortmund.Barcelona find themselves trying to keep alive their hopes of European football after finishing third in their Champions League group behind Bayern Munich and Benfica. It is the first time since 2003-04, when Barcelona were in the UEFA Cup, that the Catalan club will not be in the knockout stages of the Champions League, a competition they have won five times. Napoli, winners of the competition in 1989, progressed from a Europa League group which included Leicester, who they beat 3-2 in...
UEFA
Gwinnett Daily Post

NHL postpones Hurricanes-Wild game due to COVID

The NHL postponed Tuesday night's game between Carolina and the host Minnesota Wild due to the addition of four Hurricanes' players to the league's COVID-19 protocol. The club announced that defenseman Ian Cole, and forwards Steve Lorentz, Jordan Staal and Andrei Svechnikov tested positive for the virus. Team leading scorer Sebastian Aho and forward Seth Jarvis were already in quarantine.
NHL
Gwinnett Daily Post

FC Cincinnati tab Pat Noonan as head coach

FC Cincinnati named Pat Noonan as their new head coach on Tuesday. Noonan is taking over an FC Cincinnati club that limped to a 4-22-8 record last season. The club relieved head coach Jaap Stam of his duties on Sept. 27 and named Tyrone Marshall as the interim coach. Noonan,...
MLS
The Independent

Champions League: Uefa redo draw after Manchester United ball error

Uefa had to redo the Champions League round of 16 draw after a “technical problem” involving Manchester United.United were pulled out of the hat with Paris-Saint Germain, but several clubs complained to Uefa that the integrity of the draw had been damaged by an earlier mistake forcing them into a redraw. United were initially drawn against Villarreal, a tie that could not take place due to both sides advancing from the same group.Giorgio Marchetti, Uefa’s deputy general secretary, spotted the mistake and ordered the fixture to be redrawn.However, a further error then appeared to wrongly block United from being...
UEFA
Gwinnett Daily Post

Atlanta Gladiators trade for rookie forward Carlos Fornaris

The Atlanta Gladiators announced Tuesday that the team has acquired rookie forward Carlos Fornaris in a trade with the Worcester Railers in exchange for future considerations. Fornaris, 26, originally attended Atlanta's training camp but was released by the team on Oct. 28. The 5-foot-9, 165-pound forward skated in five games with the Railers after racking up 12 points (4G-8A) in eight games with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Fayetteville Marksmen.
NHL
AFP

Man City rout Leeds with magnificent seven as virus fears mount

Manchester City powered four points clear at the top of the Premier League as Kevin De Bruyne inspired a 7-0 rout of Leeds just hours after clubs were given strict new measures to curb the threat of the coronavirus on Tuesday. De Bruyne delivered an imperious display including two goals on his first league start since November 6 after the Belgian star recovered from a bout of Covid-19. Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Riyad Mahrez, John Stones and Nathan Ake were also on target as Pep Guardiola's side ran riot at the Etihad Stadium. City's seventh successive league victory put pressure on second placed Liverpool and third placed Chelsea, who face Newcastle and Everton respectively on Thursday.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Gwinnett Daily Post

Bill Guerin named U.S. GM for 2022 Beijing Olympics

Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin on Tuesday was named to the same role of the 2022 United States Olympic men's hockey team. "This is the dream of a lifetime and something that I take with tremendous pride," said Guerin, who previously played for the United States in three separate Olympic Games (1998, 2002, 2006). The 2002 Salt Lake City team won the silver medal.
NHL

