Heat to face Bulls, each with rosters in flux

The Miami Heat (15-11) complete their three-game homestand at the FTX Arena with tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls (17-9). This is the second matchup between two of the top teams in the East this season, with Miami emerging victorious on the road 107-104 on November 27 with Gabe Vincent leading his team with 20 points off the bench. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, helping to give the team a boost without Tyler Herro. Kyle Lowry also contributed 19 points and Jimmy Butler scored 18 against his former team. DeMar DeRozan (who is out for tonight’s game) led the Bulls with 28 points, while Alex Caruso (who is day-to-day with a hamstring issue) contributed 22.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO