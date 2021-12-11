ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Heat to face Bulls, each with rosters in flux

By Field Level Media
Gwinnett Daily Post
 3 days ago

Few teams, if any, are better at discovering hidden NBA gems than the Miami Heat, who have nine players expected to face the visiting Chicago Bulls on Saturday night that did not come from the first round of the draft. Seven of them were never drafted at all. Five...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Scottie Pippen Finally Talks About Larsa Pippen's Affairs

Scottie Pippen is making headlines right now thanks to his constant criticism aimed at former teammate Michael Jordan, but many fans still want to know more about Pippen's personal life and his marriage with Larsa Pippen. In the past, the couple was involved in a series of controversies that featured...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bulls at Heat: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

Lonzo Ball and the Chicago Bulls visit the Miami Heat on Saturday night, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. Both the Bulls and Heat will be playing considerably short-handed on Saturday. The Bulls have lost five players, including DeMar DeRozan, to health and safety protocol, while the Heat are missing stars Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.
NBA
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Bulls' active roster at 10 vs Heat due to safety protocols

MIAMI (AP) — The Bulls will be without Ayo Dosunmu and Stanley Johnson for Saturday’s game against the Miami Heat after the guards were placed on health and safety protocols, reducing Chicago’s active roster to 10 players. Johnson signed a 10-day contract on Thursday after the club...
NBA
NBA

Keys To The Game: Bulls at Heat (12.11.21)

The short-handed Chicago Bulls look to get a bounce-back win this weekend when they take on the also short-handed Miami Heat. Miami will be without Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Markieff Morris on Saturday. This obviously takes away quite a bit of scoring production from Miami's lineup. But with Chicago...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dewayne Dedmon
Person
Lonzo Ball
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Javonte Green
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Devon Dotson
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Demar Derozan
Person
Billy Donovan
Person
Alex Caruso
Person
Zach Lavine
Person
Coby White
Person
Kyle Lowry
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Robinson scores season-high 26 points, Heat beat Bulls

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored a season high-26 points and the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 118-92 on Saturday night. Playing in his record-tying 174th consecutive game for Miami, Robinson shot 9 of 13 from the field, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. “I pride myself on...
NBA
hawaiitelegraph.com

Heat too much for shorthanded Bulls, 118-92

Duncan Robinson scored a season-high 26 points and Kyle Lowry added a game-high 14 assists to lead the host Miami Heat to a 118-92 win over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night. Robinson also played in his 174th consecutive regular-season game, tying the franchise record set by Glen Rice from...
NBA
Chicago Sun-Times

Undermanned Bulls get blown out by Heat

MIAMI — It was all hands on deck Saturday. Well, at least the ones that were healthy and well-sanitized. Unfortunately for the Bulls, there were several key unexpected no-shows. Down seven players after guard Ayo Dosunmu and forward Stanley Johnson became the latest Bulls to go into the NBA’s...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid
Bleacher Report

Bulls' Zach LaVine Reportedly 'Entered into COVID Protocols' Following Loss to Heat

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine has reportedly entered COVID-19 protocols, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. LaVine is averaging 26.0 points per game on 49.0 percent shooting (39.1 percent from three-point range), as well as 5.3 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He is coming off a 33-point effort in Saturday's loss to the Miami Heat, including seven made three-pointers.
NBA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Ira Winderman: Heat eligible to trade half the roster starting Wednesday (but won’t)

Wednesday is a big day for Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg, Adam Simon and the Miami Heat front office. For the first time this season, they can trade half the roster. Wednesday also is not a big day for the Miami Heat. They are not going to trade half the roster. Either way, they at least would have the ability to act on impulse. With the NBA getting back to an 82-game season and a traditional ...
NBA
Hot Hot Hoops

GAME PREVIEW: Heat close 3-game homestand against Bulls

The Miami Heat (15-11) complete their three-game homestand at the FTX Arena with tonight’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls (17-9). This is the second matchup between two of the top teams in the East this season, with Miami emerging victorious on the road 107-104 on November 27 with Gabe Vincent leading his team with 20 points off the bench. He scored 16 points in the fourth quarter alone, helping to give the team a boost without Tyler Herro. Kyle Lowry also contributed 19 points and Jimmy Butler scored 18 against his former team. DeMar DeRozan (who is out for tonight’s game) led the Bulls with 28 points, while Alex Caruso (who is day-to-day with a hamstring issue) contributed 22.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bulls down to 9 available players after Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. enter COVID-19 protocol — bringing the team total to 9 out in the last 2 weeks

The Chicago Bulls are down to nine players after Zach LaVine and Troy Brown Jr. entered COVID-19 protocol Sunday, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Nine Bulls players are currently in the league protocol, including the leading duo of LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. The Bulls are set to host the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday with half of their roster in isolation. The NBA listed 21 ...
NBA
southernillinoisnow.com

Bulls lose to Heat 118-92 after losing two more players

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson scored a season high-26 points and the Miami Heat beat the short-handed Chicago Bulls 118-92 on Saturday night. Playing in his record-tying 174th consecutive game for Miami, Robinson shot 9 of 13 from the field, making 5 of 9 3-pointers. Dewayne Dedmon had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Kyle Lowry finished with 16 points and 14 assists for the Heat. Zach LaVine scored 31 points for Chicago. The Bulls lost two additional players to health and safety protocols hours before the game. Guards Ayo Dosunmu and recently signed Stanley Johnson were ruled out, joining leading scorer DeMar DeRozan as well as Matt Thomas, Coby White, Javonte Green, and Derrick Jones Jr.
NBA
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Vučević struggles as Heat rout Bulls

The Chicago Bulls entered Saturday missing eight players – seven due to health and safety protocols, and one, in Patrick Williams, due to long-term injury rehab. The Miami Heat, meanwhile, were without Jimmy Butler (tailbone contusion), Bam Adebayo (thumb surgery rehab), Caleb Martin (protocols) and Markieff Morris (whiplash). What...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy