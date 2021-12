SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Another large storm is heading toward Utah, and ahead of the wet weather, we are seeing increased cloud cover and whipping winds. We have an atmospheric river impacting Central California bringing coastal flooding and heavy mountain snow and that moisture is going to push into the Great Basin. Atmospheric rivers are narrow bands of wind that transport large volumes of water vapor from the tropics to different climates. In this case, we will see a window of high-intensity precipitation that will bring snow to our mountains and valleys overnight.

UTAH COUNTY, UT ・ 2 HOURS AGO