There’s a giant beautiful world out there filled with wonder and discovery, but it’s generally best to have the proper attire when heading out on adventures. Shirt and pants are optional but accessories? It’s almost impossible to get through the day without them. A dragon-scarf will do nicely for just about any situation, especially a landscape that’s best travelled by swinging, gliding, and jumping to new areas in search of a way home for the bright red accessory. Along the way are different worlds with their own secrets, each created by a soul that hides the world’s true history rather than someone’s individual version of the facts.

