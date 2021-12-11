ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

▶️ Just Sayin’: The hairy popularity of beards

By Pat Cashman
centraloregondaily.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA facial accessory which can easily transform ones appearance....

centraloregondaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
GQMagazine

The Best Beard Brushes for Robust Scruff

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. You wouldn’t assume this by looking at a beard brush, but it can transform your scruff. That tiny handheld tool can make a huge difference in how itchy or scratchy your beard gets. It can prevent things like beard dandruff and split ends. It can make it a helluva lot easier to grow a long or bushy beard, and can also help you keep things the right shape.
SKIN CARE
theshoppersweekly.com

Yesteryears Memories: Some Guy with a Beard

Facial hair has always grown there, at least on most men. The difference has only been what they do with it. From ancient to medieval times to today, there has been a consistent ebb and flow to the wearing of beards. It seems pretty obvious that most cavemen must have had beards simply because they didn’t have razors, and certainly no TV commercials telling how women love a clean-shaven man.
ABRAHAM LINCOLN
Byrdie

What Is Beard Conditioner, and Should I Be Using It?

Beard conditioner: Yep, you read that right. There’s a conditioner for your beard, and when you think about it, that totally makes sense. Your beard is hair, and if the hair on your head can benefit from a good conditioner, why shouldn’t your beard? Beard care is a category of its own, with washes, balms, oils, styling products, and—as you’re about to learn—conditioners, all tailored to make your beard look and feel healthy.
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beard
Apartment Therapy

This Popular Pottery Brand Just Launched the Perfect Oversized Mug — and It’s Going to Sell Out Fast

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. East Fork, one of our favorite pottery brands here at Kitchn, has been on a roll lately when it comes to new releases. We’ve fawned over their brand new glazes, including the dramatic Black Mountain and the rosy pink Rococo, as well as product launches like The Coupe, a shallow bowl-plate hybrid, or the charming Tea Party Set. With winter fast approaching, it’s the perfect time of year to include these gorgeous hand-crafted items to your holiday gift list or add them to your own collection at home.
SHOPPING
The Independent

Waitress fired after generous $2,200 tip turns sour

A waitress in Arkansas has been fired after what was meant to be an inspiring act of kindness turned sour.Ryan Brandt, a server at the Oven & Tap restaurant in Bentonville, received a $4,400 (£3,300) tip to split with another waitress earlier this month, KNWA reported.The generous customers were 44 real estate executives from around the country who were meeting for a conference that night, and each decided to pitch in $100 (£75) for the service. Grant Wise, president of the local real estate company Witly, surprised Ms Brandt with the tip at the end of the meal.“Everybody at...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
MUSIC
Best Life

Never Forget to Do This Before Going to Bed in a Hotel Room, Expert Warns

When you check into a hotel for leisure, you expect (at the very least) a good night's sleep. After all, you might be on vacation and away from the challenges of work life, or even from the noise associated with your home environment. And if you're visiting a hotel for work, you truly need a good night's sleep: Maybe you're making a major presentation in the morning or you're going to be expected to come up with big ideas during an important day of meetings. Regardless, you want that night of sleep in a hotel bed to offer quality shuteye all night long. In order to make it count, here's what experts say you should always make sure to do before you hit the hay in a hotel room.
LIFESTYLE
Inverse

75 gifts under $25 on Amazon that are so impressive they'll make people think you’re rich

With the holiday season approaching, the pressure to find the perfect gift is on. Whether you have an entire family to buy for, need something for just one other person, or will need an item for an office gift swap, searching for a great gift can be stressful, especially when you don't want to break the bank but still want to give a clever, smart, fun, or practical present.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Clarks Originals Updates Its Wallabee Boot With Hairy Suede

Following the recent launch of its “Dark Tan” GORE-TEX Wallabee Boot, Clarks Originals returns to the winter-ready silhouette to give it a hairy suede update. The Wallabee Boot — which has also been at the centre of recent collaborations with MAGIC STICK and BEAMS BOY — arrives with the brand’s distinctive lace-up design, crafted with soft brown nubuck and a contrasting orange hairy suede collar.
APPAREL
Thrillist

Subway Is Opening a New Shop That Doesn't Sell a Single Sandwich

The lure of fresh foot-long sandwiches may have kicked off your Subway habit, but be honest—it's the cookies that kept you coming back for more. And because the brand isn't naive to this fact, it's opening its first-ever outpost that won't sell sandwiches at all. Rather, the pop-up, dubbed Cookieway, will sell nothing but cookies.
FOOD & DRINKS
KDVR.com

Sheridan Steak House Deal

Here’s a sneak peak at Sheridan Steak House, where you can head for mimosas at brunch and mouth-watering steaks for a night out. And you can go for half price with Colorado’s Best Deal.
SHERIDAN, CO
Sand Mountain Reporter

TASTE: Irresistible desserts for the holidays

It’s the holiday season and time for festive celebrations at home and with friends. Fill your dessert table with unique sweets, themed treats, and a whole host of taste tempting cakes, pies, and cookies. One of my favorite seasonal treats is very simple oatmeal cranberry cookie that has the “just the right amount” of white chocolate and brown sugar to sweeten it. Over the holidays, enjoy the small dinner parties as well as the large family buffets--those occasions where everyone brings a favorite dish--but be sure to save room for dessert.
FOOD & DRINKS
FOX59

Chicken tender shortage have you down? We tested 4 air fryers and thought this one made the best alternative

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Pandemic supply chain issues have come for America’s comfort food, chicken tenders. Due to “labor shortage and illegal price-fixing,” the cost of chicken tenders is rapidly rising, according to WGN9. The prohibitive price may eventually lead restaurants to remove the item from their menus. To […]
INDUSTRY
Q985

Popular Illinois Restaurant Just Created Mexican Mozzarella Sticks and We’re Pumped

What do you get when you cross Italian appetizers and a Mexican restaurant, well you get some new dishes at Lucha Cantina. Lucha Cantina was probably the first restaurant I knew of when I moved to Rockford. Sure, part of the reason is that it's very close to the radio station, you might be able to walk there... though I would advise driving... but the other reason is the creative menu always has everyone talking.
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy