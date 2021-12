The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate has lost in court once again. A federal judge on Tuesday issued a nationwide injunction against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for federal contractors, ruling that Biden likely overstepped the bounds of his authority. The mandate would not only “have a major impact on the economy at large” and “alter [federal employees’] ability to perform” their duties, Judge R. Stan Baker wrote, but its “logic and reasoning” would also “give the president the right to impose virtually any kind of requirement on businesses that wish to contract with the government (and, thereby on those businesses’ employees) so long as he determines it could lead to a healthier and thus more efficient workforce or it could reduce absenteeism.”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO