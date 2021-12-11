“Supermarket Sweep” Exclusive: Meet The Twins Leslie Jones Calls “The Grownest Elves” She’s Ever Seen!
Deck the supermarket aisles with boughs of holly!
Even “Supermarket Sweep” is getting into the holiday spirit! This Sunday 12/12 Leslie Jones will host a special holiday episode that includes a contestant ugly sweater competition and twin sisters who make Leslie Jones exclaim “y’all are the grownest elves I’ve ever seen in my life!”
Check out an exclusive clip below:
Hilarious! Who do you think is prettier — Ninette or Naomi? Just kidding. It wouldn’t be fair to make you pick.
That’s not the only clip we got our hands on. We wanted y’all to get a sneak peek at the ugly holiday sweaters too.
Check out that clip on the flip!
Comments / 0