It may not have drawn the ire and fire of Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera, but Dak Prescott can't get enough of what Mike McCarthy was serving up in his return from COVID-19 this week. The Dallas Cowboys head coach was discussing his gameplan for the Week 14 matchup against Washington -- the first battle between the two clubs in 2021 -- when he expressed his mission of going into FedEx Field and grabbing a win (as opposed to planning for a loss). The comment was interpreted by many as a guarantee and, as those usually go in sports, it was amplified and went viral on Thursday.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO