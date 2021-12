As the reigning Most Improved Player in the Big 12, everything pointed to a strong season for David McCormack of No. 8 Kansas. Named to the All-Big 12 preseason team, the forward figured to be the cog in the middle for the Jayhawks. Instead, his contributions have dipped and his minutes have declined for Kansas (5-1) heading into Friday night's Big 12-Big East Battle against St. John's (5-1) in Elmont, N.Y.

