24-years-to-life in prison. That was the sentence handed down Tuesday by Yates County Judge Jason Cook to Paul Khouzam, as reported by the Finger Lakes Times. Khouzam is the Branchport man who pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder for killing his mother. He admitted to breaking into Dr. Magda Daoud’s home in 2018 killing her dog and then savagely beating her with a hammer before stabbing her repeatedly with a knife. She was found unconscious in the basement of her home. Khouzam was arrested that same day a short distance from the scene.

BRANCHPORT, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO