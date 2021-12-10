Queen City Tuk Tours

They called me, “The Queen City of the Great Lakes,” and why not? The Erie Canal had been completed across New York State in 1825 ending at my very doorstep. By the time of my incorporation, in 1832, river boats routinely shipped goods from New York City, up the Hudson River to Albany, where they turned west, and then churned along the Canal to reach me. Tools, dishes, and foreign delicacies arrived in a third of the time it had taken to go by land. It is true, that young upstart the railroad had imitated the canal by stretching across the state as early as 1853, but I graciously accepted his presence. By 1900, the New York Central was just one of seven companies whose trains passed through my railyards before moving west.

