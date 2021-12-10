ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen City Tuk Tours

visitbuffaloniagara.com
 5 days ago

Explore. Experience. Discover! Queen City TūK TūK is Buffalo’s own 6 Passenger Auto-Rickshaw and the most fun you...

www.visitbuffaloniagara.com

Buffalo, Queen City of the Great Lakes

They called me, “The Queen City of the Great Lakes,” and why not? The Erie Canal had been completed across New York State in 1825 ending at my very doorstep. By the time of my incorporation, in 1832, river boats routinely shipped goods from New York City, up the Hudson River to Albany, where they turned west, and then churned along the Canal to reach me. Tools, dishes, and foreign delicacies arrived in a third of the time it had taken to go by land. It is true, that young upstart the railroad had imitated the canal by stretching across the state as early as 1853, but I graciously accepted his presence. By 1900, the New York Central was just one of seven companies whose trains passed through my railyards before moving west.
Gorgon City: Olympia Tour 2021

Gorgon City return to Motion as part of their OLYMPIA tour with some very special guests. Customer reviews of Gorgon City: Olympia Tour 2021. With access to thousands of events, the word on the best upcoming festivals and even a range of hotels and restaurants to book, we challenge you not to enjoy your weekends once you've joined skiddle.com.
Niagara Scenic Tours

Niagara Scenic Tours have a dedicated and experienced staff of travel planners that can help you sort out all the details of your trip. Weather you’re looking for a fun and delicious wine tour, or a scenic relaxing trip with your friends, or simply a motor coach to shuttle you around, they can help! They can provide suggestions for attractions along the way, or restaurants and hotels they recommend. The charter bus will help fit your price and budget needs, and ensure a safe and relaxing trip!
December Nights & Dazzling Lights Tours Begin Saturday in Charles City

“December Nights & Dazzling Lights” self-guided driving tours of Charles City begin this Saturday. Chamber of Commerce Marketing and Tourism Coordinator Ginger Williams says the public is invited to drive by and view holiday light displays across town. Williams says that while there are the “official” displays registered and...
'A Dream of Beauty': Author's Rome City home open for tours

ROME CITY — A long-ago Christmas serves as the theme for the Gene Stratton-Porter State Historic Site’s annual “A Dream of Beauty” holiday tour of the famous author’s home on Sylvan Lake. “A Dream of Beauty” takes place Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., where Gene’s two-story cabin is...
Know How Tours

Know How Tours has been in business since 1982 and offers the largest selection of one day motorcoach tours in Buffalo, NY and the surrounding area. There are a wide variety of tours, for adults and children of all ages, that travel throughout NY State, PA, Ohio and Canada. Enjoy...
Holiday Market Alert: The Queen City Traveling Market @ The Barrel Factory

The Queen City Traveling Market is heading to The Barrel Factory this holiday season. If you haven’t experienced one of these traveling markets, this is the perfect opportunity to do so – The Barrel Factory was made for these types of pop-up events. As for the Queen City Traveling Market,...
Top 8 Holiday Tours in New York City

Celebrate the holidays with loved ones this year and enjoy wrapping up 2021. New York City during the holidays is magical. With festive lights, holiday decor and spectacular seasonal shows, NYC is a wonderful place to spend the holidays. Whether you’re exploring the city for the first time or returning...
Low-waste refill shop opens in Queen City

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new store is now open in downtown Burlington with a unique business model. Instead of getting your fill with the latest products, The Restock Shop invites customers to get their refill, instead. The shop is loaded with bath and body products, oral hygiene needs, first aid, and other home goods -- most without any packaging. The whole point is to be waste-free by reducing single-use plastics and other packaging.
Charles City Taxi to offer annual Holiday Lights Tour

The Charles City Public Transit’s annual holiday lights tour will be held on Tuesday December 14th, 2021 beginning at around 5:30pm. Chris was born in Webster City and raised in Charles City. As a young kid, he would always be caught singing along to songs on the radio. He says he's good at karaoke but we think otherwise. ;) In his free time, he enjoys beginning new projects at home and hardly ever finishing them. Chris lives in Charles City with his wife Vicki, daughter Brynlee and son Jaxon.
Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Boston submits bid for city status

The Lincolnshire market town of Boston has submitted its application for city status as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. The bid has been supported by local groups and businesses and they say it emphasises the town's heritage and history as a worthy contender. Officials said it would instil...
Frontier Has One-Way Flights Starting at $16 Right Now

Frontier Airlines’ Buck Fares are back just in time for the holidays. Whether or not you are a member of the Deals Den program from the airline, there are some major savings to take advantage of. For members of Deals Den, one-way flights start at $16: For non-members, flights start at $24.
The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail

Once upon a time, in the 1880s, the town of Franklin was established in east King County. And while its limited run was full of tragedy before it became a ghost town around 1919, for a time, it was a successful coal mining town. And you can still explore it if you’re willing to enjoy […] The post The Little-Known Ghost Town In Washington You Can Only Reach By Hiking This 2-Mile Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
