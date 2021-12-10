ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Jenn Leach

$1,800 Stimulus Checks This Week?

Update: Today is the last day households will be receiving their up to $300 payment per child from the Child Tax Credit. $1,800 payments also expected to be received this week to eligible households.
24/7 Wall St.

The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer […]
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hertz#Innovation
BoardingArea

Hertz Tries To Dish It Out To The Wrong Customer, An Attorney

Travel has been crazy enough since the pandemic began. You would think that with all of the hassles of traveling these days, travel providers would try to at least offer good service. Maybe it’s’ just me, but it certainly sounds logical. Recently, I wrote about the grandmother and granddaughter that was evicted by her hotel for writing a 3-start review. If you missed that story, you can read it here. This time, Hertz Car Rental takes on an attorney in an outrageous display of customer service gone bad.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Daimler Truck, Traton, Volvo sign off JV plans for Europe charging network

BERLIN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Daimler Truck (DTGGe.DE), Traton (8TRA.DE) and Volvo (VOLVb.ST) have signed off plans announced in July for a joint venture to set up a high-performance electric charging network for trucks and buses across Europe, the companies said on Thursday. The three firms will invest 500 million...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
Best Life

Delta Will No Longer Fly to These 3 Cities, Starting Jan. 9

After more than a year and a half, the travel industry is beginning to get back on its feet as people start to take to the skies once again. According to data from the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), 2,040,364 travelers passed through security checkpoints on Dec. 12, which is up nearly two and a half times the 865,014 passengers recorded on the same date last year. But even as flights become full again, airlines are still coping with the new realities of the post-pandemic world and changing the way they operate as necessary—including where they fly. Now, Delta has become the latest airline to announce that, soon, it will no longer fly to certain cities. Read on to see which destinations are getting dropped from the carrier's route map early next month.
LIFESTYLE
MySanAntonio

Why Are Dozens of Hertz Customers Being Accused of Auto Theft?

Claims are continuing to roll in against Hertz after dozens more customers have come forward with harrowing accounts of being accused and arrested for theft despite having lawfully secured a vehicle from the rental company. According to a CBS story from November, 165 customers nationwide have now filed claims in...
HOUSTON, TX
Green Car Reports

Mazda rolls out hybrids with “full self-charging” spin

Mazda this past week revealed a hybrid version of its Mazda 2 hatchback for Europe, with what’s under the hood billed as “full self-charging.”. Confused? What the Mazda 2 Hybrid has is an application of Toyota’s familiar hybrid system, as already offered in the closely related Yaris Hybrid—neither of which are currently offered in the U.S.
KMOX News Radio

Sources: Lambert getting Lufthansa nonstop flights to Germany

Sources confirm to KMOX News that Lufthansa Airlines plans to start a nonstop flight to Frankfurt, Germany next year. An announcement of the route is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at the offices of Greater St. Louis, Inc.
The Motley Fool

When To Buy Your First Rental Property

Wondering when is the best time to purchase your first piece of rental real estate? Take a look at these steps to learn if you're ready!
MIX 107.9

Used Car Prices Expected To Keep Going Up

Used Car Prices Expected To Keep Going Up Used car prices have been surging in 2021 – and analysts think the trend might be here to stay. Used vehicle prices went up 1.9% in November and 2.5% in October – twice as fast as the cost of new vehicles. Part of the reason?  Fewer used […]
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy