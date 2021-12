Stevenson's girls basketball team arrived at Barrington on Monday night with defense on its mind. "They have a bunch of really good players and they are really well coached," said Stevenson senior guard Ava Bardic of the Fillies, who were averaging 61 points a game. "We had to be really good at help-side defense because they have a really good post player and they have Sophie Swanson, one of the best players in the state. So our whole game plan was basically just defense and our offense would come to us."

BARRINGTON, IL ・ 2 HOURS AGO