Cornershot: The imagined lives of friends

I grew up spending the majority of my summers on Balboa Island, a man-made island spanning only 1.7 miles in Newport Beach, Calif. This small, family-friendly spot is a sanctuary for kids constantly yearning for freedoms not typically associated with their youth — biking with a group of friends to grab donuts in the morning and frozen bananas just before dark created the illusion of being “older,” of being a version of myself who was usually only a character in my imagined vision of the future. When I return to Balboa today, I don’t feel the same invincibility that I did in my youth — instead, I find myself nostalgic for the spectacularly innocent eyes through which I once viewed it.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA ・ 12 DAYS AGO