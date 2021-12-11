ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie D'Amelio Gushed With Gratitude At 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball

By Kiyonna Anthony
 3 days ago
Dixie D'Amelio took the stage at the 2021 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One to perform a slew of her chart-topping hits, including "Psycho", "Real Thing" and "Be Happy". iHeartRadio's Danielle and Ghandi joined Mckenna Grace to introduce the social media and TikTok star, who ended the year as one of the social network's highest paid influencers. Before wrapping up her set, an emotional D'Ameilio shared with the crowd:

"I don't think I've ever been this nervous in my life. I'm so thankful for everyone."

The star stunned in a sparkly, sheer, pantsuit number as she sang some of her fan favorite records. The star, who also took the stage at the Los Angeles stop of the tour, said before hitting the stage:

"I'm so excited to be here. For my performance, I want to have fun, do a little sprinkle of me, some personality and just want to show the real me."

The 2021 Jingle Ball Tour presented by Capital One kicked off on November 30th in Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas, and is making stops in cities across the country in cities including Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Atlanta, before wrapping up Miami/Ft. Lauderdale, Florida on December 19th.

Jingle Ball, the season's biggest annual music event, also included performances by some of the year's biggest artists including Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X and the Jonas Brothers.

Relive the best moments from this year's iHeartRadio Jingle Ball during a nationwide television special on Wednesday, December 15th at 8pm ET/PT on The CW Network, which will also air again on Christmas Day, Saturday, December 25th at 8pm ET/PT.

#Boston#Christmas#Iheartradio Jingle Ball#Tiktok Star#Dixiedamelio#Capital One#The Jonas Brothers
