Richland, WA

Richland burglar arrested in heated police altercation for felonious interaction with ex-wife

By Dylan Carter
 3 days ago
RICHLAND, Wash. — An investigation into a high-value burglary unfolded with a SWAT standoff after a Tri-Cities suspect continually violated a court-ordered No Contact Order with his ex-wife.

According to a release from the Richland Police Department, police investigators assessed a burglary in which a suspect took two guns, money, jewelry and a laptop on November 30, 2021.

After looking into the burglary, authorities identified a suspect and learned that he violated his court order to stay away from his ex-wife. Since the suspect had three prior convictions of the court order, he was now wanted for felonious activity.

More than a week later on December 9, investigators from the Richland Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit developed reason to believe the suspect was hiding out at a residence in Kennewick.

Police arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, attempting to make an arrest in the process. However, he refused to comply with directions and threatened to commit suicide multiple times.

After considering the sensitive nature of these threats and the suspect’s history, RPD authorities opted to request backup from Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.

The ensuing standoff lasted approximately four hours until finally, the suspect agreed to exit the home. He was taken into custody without any further conflict and was promptly booked into the Benton County Jail.

Richland, WA
Walla Walla police officer assaulted during attempted warrant arrest

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — A local police officer suffered minor injuries after a wanted 24-year-old man tried to escape the authorities who appeared at his front door.
#Suicide#Police#Ex Wife#Guns#Burglary#Street Crimes Unit#Rpd#Tri Cities Regional Swat#The Kapp Kvew News
UPDATE: Police find missing Lewiston girl, 36-year-old suspect in custody

UPDATE 6:56 p.m. on 12/7/21: The man at the center of an AMBER Alert is in custody. Washington State Patrol said on Tuesday the teen who he was with is okay.
Traffic Alert: I-182 W delayed between Pasco, Richland after cars stack in accident

PASCO, Wash. — Traffic is delayed on the westbound lane of I-182 on Tuesday evening as Washington State Troopers respond to a two-car, non-injury collision that left one car sitting on top of another.
Van rollover backs up WA-240 in Kennewick; WSP investigates

KENNEWICK, Wash. — An injury rollover collision on WA-240 between Edison St and U.S. Route 395 slowed traffic in both directions of the highway on Friday afternoon.
