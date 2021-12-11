Richland burglar arrested in heated police altercation for felonious interaction with ex-wife

RICHLAND, Wash. — An investigation into a high-value burglary unfolded with a SWAT standoff after a Tri-Cities suspect continually violated a court-ordered No Contact Order with his ex-wife.

According to a release from the Richland Police Department, police investigators assessed a burglary in which a suspect took two guns, money, jewelry and a laptop on November 30, 2021.

After looking into the burglary, authorities identified a suspect and learned that he violated his court order to stay away from his ex-wife. Since the suspect had three prior convictions of the court order, he was now wanted for felonious activity.

More than a week later on December 9, investigators from the Richland Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit developed reason to believe the suspect was hiding out at a residence in Kennewick.

Police arrived at the scene and made contact with the suspect, attempting to make an arrest in the process. However, he refused to comply with directions and threatened to commit suicide multiple times.

After considering the sensitive nature of these threats and the suspect’s history, RPD authorities opted to request backup from Tri-Cities Regional SWAT.

The ensuing standoff lasted approximately four hours until finally, the suspect agreed to exit the home. He was taken into custody without any further conflict and was promptly booked into the Benton County Jail.

