Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Milwaukee Bucks (17-10) play against the Houston Rockets (17-17) at Toyota Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021
Milwaukee Bucks 123, Houston Rockets 114 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Houston, you have a snapped streak!! pic.twitter.com/vg2rT8qONw – 10:34 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
The squad fought hard. pic.twitter.com/JHgffGPXSy – 10:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks 123, Rockets 114, ending the winning streak at seven games. Antetokounmpo with 41-17-5. Mathews with 23, Wood and Brooks with 21 apiece. – 10:33 PM
Rockets don’t beat the Bucks, but they did beat Vegas if you got it right before tip off. The streak is over at 7 – 10:32 PM
Milwaukee snaps Houston’s 7-game winning streak. First loss for the Rockets since November 22nd. – 10:32 PM
FINAL: Bucks 123, Rockets 114
– Antetokounmpo 41pts/17reb/5ast
– Middleton 21pts/8reb/5ast
– Portis 21pts/8reb – 10:32 PM
#Rockets winning streak ends at 7 straight, they fall to the Bucks, 123-114. Giannis with 41p, 17r, 5a. – 10:32 PM
The win streak is going to end, but the way the Rockets competed tonight against the Bucks… there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of NBA basketball in Houston. – 10:32 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The streak ends at 7, but the #Rockets fought til the end of this one. The Bucks win it, 123-114. – 10:31 PM
Jrue Holiday with the steal, loses control briefly, waits for reinforcements and Giannis Antetokounmpo comes sprinting down the lane uncovered for the monster two-hand slam.
Bucks up, 119-112, with 47.6 left. – 10:27 PM
Big steal and assist by Jrue Holiday – #Bucks lead by seven. – 10:26 PM
Jrue Holiday with a steal and a lob to Giannis to seal the game. That sounds familiar… – 10:26 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Wood misses at the rim and in mid-range and Mathews turns it over. Bucks lead 119-112, 47.6 left. – 10:26 PM
Five fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Christian Wood with just under two minutes to go in regulation. – 10:25 PM
Whoa. Giannis Antetokounmpo called for his fifth personal foul for trying to get position in the lane.
Bucks up, 117-112, with 1:56 left. – 10:25 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews shaken up on a drive. Looked like he might have landed on his right elbow. Will need it. He makes one of two free throws as Antetokounmpo returns up seven. – 10:23 PM
Looks like Garrison Mathews may have hurt his right elbow on that drive to the basket.
He’s trying to shake it off, but it’s clearly bothering him. – 10:22 PM
That’s a late-game Khris Middleton sequence if I’ve ever seen one. Hadn’t made a bucket all second half.
Misses a lay-in. Gets the rebound and puts it in. Then, comes down the floor and hits a pull-up 3 in transition.
Bucks up, 117-109, with 3:50 left. – 10:19 PM
Khris Middleton with his fifth 3-point make of the night. It’s the first time this season he’s knocked down five triples in a game. – 10:18 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
The Bucks have their largest lead of the game with 3:50 remaining, 117-109. – 10:17 PM
Rockets are starting to let go of the rope. Bucks by 8 – 10:17 PM
If Bobby Portis is going to be in there, you have to play Sengun. – 10:17 PM
Wesley Matthews getting the call and coming up big right now defending Christian Wood. – 10:17 PM
i really enjoy ‘young team gets hyped and plays their asses off to challenge defending champs’ games, especially when the champs decide to get it going
this HOU-MIL game is fun
this one is a classic obviously 👇
youtu.be/Zp1LakhBh-U – 10:16 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets down 3 with less than five minutes remaining but struggling to defend without fouling. Bucks have attempted 28 free throws, the most for a Rockets opponent this season. – 10:16 PM
Giannis is chasing the Wood matchup. Bobby Portis sent two screens his way on one possession. – 10:12 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has tied Brian Winters for sixth on the #Bucks all-time steals list (718) and is also No. 3 all-time in made field goals, passing Glenn Robinson. pic.twitter.com/Gpkffi8C1g – 10:11 PM
Rockets are showing lots of help to Giannis Antetokounmpo and he’s taking advantage here in the fourth quarter. Just found Bobby Portis for an open corner 3.
Bucks up, 105-101, with 7:17 left. – 10:09 PM
A Bobby Portis three has the #Rockets call timeout. A bit of a run fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo has the #Bucks with a 105-101 lead. – 10:08 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first three gives the #Bucks a brief lead – until the #Rockets hit their 17th three. – 10:06 PM
Bucks somehow grab Lawler’s Law as the first team to hit 100. – 10:05 PM
Christian Wood returns for the #Rockets, who lead the #Bucks 98-97 with about nine minutes to go. – 10:04 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Career high in points for Al P. 😀 pic.twitter.com/4UYV31yNMF – 10:03 PM
Two things I’ll go my grave never understanding:
1. The Thunder trading Alperen Sengun
2. People comparing Sengun to Enes Kanter simply because they’re both Turkish big men – 10:03 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood returning with a wrap of sorts on his right knee. – 10:03 PM
Four fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Wonder what went on with Christian Wood at the end of the third quarter. – 10:01 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets have improved in so many ways. Free throw shooting not among them. They are 10 of 18 in a five-point game. – 10:01 PM
Giannis throws the ball off the opposition backboard and Lisa and Marques are trying to work through what just happened.
@LisaByington: “Here’s a theory…”
@olskool888: “Oh oh…”
😂😂 – 10:00 PM
Sengun makes Giannis draw his 4th personal foul. – 10:00 PM
Holy shit Giannis just tried to save a ball off his own backboard. Didn’t work but that was kind of amazing. – 9:59 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just tried an outlet pass off the Rockets backboard. I have never seen someone try that before. – 9:59 PM
Leader of the block.
📸 @PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night. pic.twitter.com/IqxxiM8Tx5 – 9:58 PM
#Bucks trail 95-90 heading into the fourth quarter against the #Rockets.
The broadcast showed Christian Wood returning to the Houston bench late in the quarter after being subbed out following his fourth foul. – 9:57 PM
Bucks open the quarter with Giannis on Sengun. Quite the compliment. – 9:57 PM
Alperen Sengun is the only player in the NBA who could make Robin Lopez jealous with the amount of spinning he can do to free himself up for a hook shot. This guy is awesome. – 9:56 PM
Time for a 4th quarter surge!! pic.twitter.com/bDkHcLkDuq – 9:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
End of 3! 🚀
Rockets: 95
Bucks: 90
@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/5VZNTlhnzK – 9:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 95, Bucks 90 after 3 after Rockets had a possession go from 19-year-old Sengun to 20-year-old Martin to 20-year-old Christopher for 3. Sengun and Wood have combined for 29 points but both with four fouls. Antetokounmpo with 26. – 9:55 PM
Rockets have cooled off from 3, but a nice stretch from Sengun has them leading heading into the fourth quarter.
Rockets up, 95-90, heading to the fourth. – 9:55 PM
Rockets lead 95-90 after 3. I don’t know if they will win, but this has been an impressive game for a team short 3 rotation guys against the defending champs – 9:54 PM
If Alperen Sengun could reduce his foul rate and stay on the floor more, he would be getting Rookie of the Year buzz. – 9:54 PM
Bobby Portis defending Sengun aint the play for Milwaukee – 9:52 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
ALPEREN SENGUN 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼
15 points – a new career-high! What a NIGHT for Al P!! – 9:52 PM
Alperen Şengün joins Christian Wood with four fouls for the #Rockets. The two Houston big men have combined for 27 points. – 9:51 PM
That’s the second possession this quarter where Sengun has vacuumed the defense his way and it led to an open bucket for the Rockets. – 9:51 PM
Honestly, this game might have the two strangest challenges I’ve ever seen in a single game.
A Rodney Hood 50/50 in the second quarter.
And a Sengun block/charge in the third quarter. – 9:48 PM
Brutal charge call on Alperen Sengun. He looked set outside of the paint. Giannis got a similar call a few plays earlier.
Stephen Silas challenges. – 9:44 PM
Four fouls now on Christian Wood. #Bucks and #Rockets tied at 82. – 9:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Christian Wood picks up his fourth foul and heads straight to the locker room. Looked like he was shaken up a bit on the charge, collision with Antetokounmpo. – 9:43 PM
Christian Wood picks up his 4th personal foul. Alperen Sengun is set to check in. – 9:43 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Has been said often before, but worth repeating that in addition to his many obvious gifts, Antetokounmpo simply plays relentlessly hard from baseline to baseline. – 9:42 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo just took a charge on a Christian Wood drive and I’m not sure Wood could have been more surprised. – 9:40 PM
Nice adjustment from the Rockets to take advantage of the Bucks top-locking the Rockets 3-point shooters and just sealing or back-cutting for lay-ups. – 9:39 PM
Christian Wood guarding Giannis is not a matchup that will work for the Rockets when they play the Bucks in the Finals – 9:37 PM
Garrison Mathews now has a season high 21 points and a season high six, threes. #Rockets – 9:36 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Career-high 6 made threes for Garrison Mathews. He’s up to 21 points. That’s the most he’s scored with Houston – 9:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets made 1 of 7 3s to end the first half and start the second. They are also 1 of 7 from anywhere to start the second half as the Bucks have erased the rest of the 10-point lead. Silas time out. – 9:34 PM
Bucks have brought a much better effort here in the third quarter. Still have some work to do though.
Bucks and Rockets tied at 68. – 9:33 PM
Might not be the worst idea to throw Sengun in the game after this timeout to jumpstart Houston’s offense. – 9:33 PM
That is an absolutely unbelievable steal from Jrue Holiday.
He left the point guard and ran to the wing to strip Garrison Matthews as he attempted a three. It was his man that threw the pass. That’s ridiculous. – 9:27 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
DeMarcus Cousins and Zach Zarba in a long halftime chat while John Wall tries to get his buddy’s attention. Finally, when Cousins was done with Zarba, he and Wall had a few moments to catch up. – 9:25 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ winning streak earns ‘respect’ from a variety of sources ift.tt/3yjT5HF – 9:18 PM
Historic blocks are kind of Giannis’ thing. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PSaARc4V9T – 9:18 PM
Unassisted dunks in the first half
Giannis 1
Mathews 0
That should settle the MVP debate – 9:16 PM
Work to do in the second half. pic.twitter.com/l7t570ATtz – 9:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets 65, Bucks 58 at half. Antetokoumpo and Mathews with 18 apiece. Wood with 14, Sengun 11. Gordon with six assists, one shy of season high, but is scoreless. – 9:12 PM
Rockets lead Milwaukee 65-58 at the half. Giannis, a two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP, has 18 points, as does Garrison Mathews, who the Celtics waved before opening night – 9:12 PM
The #Rockets go into the half with the lead over the #Bucks thanks in large part to 12 made threes and cutting into the early #Bucks points in the paint advantage. – 9:11 PM
Half: Rockets 65, Bucks 58 – 9:11 PM
Hell of a pass by a falling Eric Gordon to Armoni Brooks for the catch-and-shoot 3. – 9:10 PM
Couple of quick fouls on Christian Wood in the final minute here… – 9:09 PM
Unsuccessful challenge for Milwaukee. Rockets ball. – 9:04 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
A remarkable part of Rockets strong half, in addition to Mathews-Segun takeover, is that in addition to preferred starting backcourt being out, the current starting backcourt of Gordon and Brooks has combined for six points. Gordon, who has been rolling, is scoreless. – 9:02 PM
Mike Budenholzer just angrily challenged a foul on Rodney Hood without looking at a replay – 9:01 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has matched his point total from the other night. He has 15 points and 7 rebounds already for the #Bucks – 9:00 PM
The #Bucks are shooting 51% themselves, but the #Rockets have hit five more threes. – 8:57 PM
Garrison Matthews is up to 17 points (5-of-6 from 3) on the night.
Bucks are struggling to contain him and just not playing crisp at all here in the first half. Rockets up, 54-45, with 3:46 left in the first half. – 8:55 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Garrison Mathews’ fifth 3-pointer ties his career high. There is 3:46 left in the first half. He went high stepping back down the floor with the ball in flight. Has 17 points in 17 minutes. – 8:55 PM
Houston Rockets leading scorer:
Garrison Mathews.
17 points
6/8 FG
5/6 3P
Rockets 54 Bucks 45 | @gmathews_24
pic.twitter.com/bJHzVqHUlg – 8:55 PM
Garrison Mathews:
17 points
6-8 from the field
5-6 from 3-PT range
+13 in 17 minutes – 8:54 PM
Garrison Mathews couldn’t make the 2021-2022 Boston Celtics? – 8:54 PM
Another historic block for GIannis.
This one makes him the franchise leader with 805 blocks. pic.twitter.com/tk1kbCf0Kn – 8:54 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
GARRISON MATHEWS! 5-6 FROM THREE! (in the first half!!!) – 8:54 PM
What in the good hell was that shot by Garrison Mathews? lol – 8:53 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the sole leader in four separate career categories for the #Bucks (blocks, free throw attempts, defensive rebounds, triple-doubles). – 8:52 PM
Christian Wood checking into the game with Armoni Brooks. Curious who sits, because Sengun is on another planet right now. – 8:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Looked like goaltending on Antetokounmpo on the Sengun drive. Not only did it seem as if the ball with over the rim, he absolutely hit the rim on the block. – 8:51 PM
Giannis has surpassed Alton Lister to become the Bucks’ all-time franchise leader in blocks.
🍾: @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/tMoc1HxeUz – 8:50 PM
Yoooooo. Big block from Giannis on one end and then a touch pass off a rebound on the other.
That was a pretty sequence. – 8:50 PM
The Houston Rockets have opened up a 15-2 on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. – 8:50 PM
Surprised that last block by Giannis didn’t get called for goaltending. – 8:49 PM
Bobby Portis can’t guard Sengun either. – 8:48 PM
Garrison Mathews, who couldn’t make the Celtics out of training camp, has now scored in double figures in 8 straight games – 8:48 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With D.J. Augustin playing so well against his most recent former team — five assists in seven minutes — Gordon getting a long sit. – 8:48 PM
D.J. Augustin already has a season-high tying 5 assists in 7 minutes of play w/7:55 left in the first half. – 8:46 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Killer Gs dominating in the Garrison Mathews-Giannis Antetokounmpo shootout everyone expected when the schedule came out last summer. – 8:46 PM
Make that five assists for Augustin and the #Rockets flip a six-point deficit to a three-point lead on an 8-0 run. – 8:45 PM
You knew that Mike Budenholzer timeout was coming. Bucks had been beat to some loose balls and rebounds. 8-0 run from the Rockets and they are now up, 37-34, with 7:55 left in the first half. – 8:45 PM
Garry Bird drains back-to-back 3s to put the Rockets back on top. He has 11 points – 8:44 PM
Garrison Mathews will get a statue outside of Toyota Center by next week at this rate lol – 8:44 PM
Former #Bucks guard D.J. Augustin has three points and four assists for the #Rockets off the bench. Milwaukee leads Houston 34-32. – 8:43 PM
David Nwaba gets a shot at Giannis now – 8:41 PM
DeMarcus Cousins picked up four fouls in four minutes tonight.
Fouling has been a problem since getting back on the floor with the Bucks. – 8:41 PM
Four fouls in four minutes for DeMarcus Cousins. The new #Bucks big man hasn’t had much luck with whistles since he’s gotten back playing. – 8:41 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Boogie Cousins: 4 mins, 4 fouls. Sengun is taking it AT HIM! – 8:40 PM
4 fouls in 4 minutes for DeMarcus Cousins, but no technical fouls – 8:40 PM
Sengun is tearing up DeMarcus Cousins – 8:39 PM
Alperen Sengun doing an awesome job against this Bucks defense. – 8:39 PM
After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 26-23.
Antetokounmpo leading the way with 10 points, coming out strong after a quiet game against the Heat on Wednesday. – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks 26, Rockets 23. Game at a much slower pace than ideal for Rockets. Antetokounmpo with 10. Rockets six turnovers, five after leading by six through six minutes. – 8:35 PM
#Bucks lead 26-23 after one in Houston. – 8:35 PM
KJ Martin defending Giannis now. I don’t hate it. – 8:34 PM
Rockets are going at Boogie every chance they get – 8:33 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Giannis back in. Brings Rockets legend DeMarcus Cousins with him. – 8:30 PM
Giannis re-enters for Milwaukee with Tate still on the Rockets bench. Boogie Cousins checks in for Milwaukee – 8:30 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bucks cranked up the defense after that time out. Rockets scoreless in the 3 1/2 minutes since, missing three shots and two free throws with three turnovers. – 8:28 PM
I have no idea how Connaughton managed to stay in bounds and save that ball following Portis’s block, but he tapped the toes and saved it to Middleton.
Middleton brought it down, found Holiday sneaking around in the dunker. Bucket. Bucks up, 19-16, with 3:01 in Q1. – 8:28 PM
16 of the #Bucks points have come in the paint while they’re just 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line. – 8:28 PM
I know @Zach Lowe wrote about it in his Ten Things last week, but it is always fun watching Jrue Holiday just waiting for someone to bite on a pump fake, so he can pivot off of it and finish at the rim. – 8:25 PM
Josh Christopher checks in for Garrison Mathews. – 8:23 PM
4 of Houston’s 6 made field goals are from beyond the arc. They can’t buy any paint points tonight. – 8:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mathews weaving through traffic! 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/cchp2YjCrm – 8:22 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Antetokounmpo out, Tate quickly takes a seat. Rockets to try to keep their minutes lined up. – 8:22 PM
Josh Christopher will be the first guard off the Rockets bench – 8:22 PM
No such thing as a night off for Giannis. Random first quarter possession but he’s not about to let a regulation turnover take place. pic.twitter.com/1Ild2OFyRz – 8:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Giannis and the Bucks look close to unstoppable off Rockets missed shots. Clearly, the Rockets should avoid missing shots as much as possible. They have hit 4 of 8 3s, lead 16-13. – 8:20 PM
Bucks down, 16-13, with 6:21 left in the first quarter in Houston. Antetokounmpo has been very aggressive thus far and scored 8 of the Bucks’ 13 points. – 8:19 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mathews with the perfect release! ✅ pic.twitter.com/718VSf1I2D – 8:19 PM
Giannis is doing whatever he wants, but the Rockets lead 16-13 at the first timeout because they’ve made 4 threes, and as you all know 3 > 2 – 8:19 PM
Giannis wasting no time getting things started!! pic.twitter.com/IvJjcyCfCk – 8:18 PM
Eight points on five shots already for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had gotten off to slow starts the last couple games. – 8:18 PM
Christian Wood looked like a lost centerfielder trying to defend Giannis in transition – 8:18 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Garrison Mathews’ Tennessee homecoming to be very different on Saturday ift.tt/3oIi5Fk – 8:18 PM
The Rockets have no answer for Giannis. Really bad matchup. – 8:17 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has tied Alton Lister for 1st* on the Bucks All-Time blocks list with 804.
(There is, of course, a necessary asterisk here. Blocks were not an official stat the first four years of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career.) – 8:16 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo has now tied Alton Lister for No. 1 all-time in #Bucks franchise history in blocks. – 8:15 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo took the first three shots for the #Bucks before Allen is blocked behind the three-point line. – 8:14 PM
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a post touch and attacks the rim on the Bucks’ first offensive possession. Easy bucket for him on the finger roll. – 8:12 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Jae’Sean Tate matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tate looks like he standing in a hole next to him. – 8:12 PM
Jae’Sean Tate gets the Giannis assignment. – 8:11 PM
Rockets start with Tate on Giannis – 8:11 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
#Rockets starters vs the Bucks! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3Snpnt5jRw – 8:09 PM
Bucks-Rockets. (I’m not in Houston tonight.) pic.twitter.com/10OeKUR75J – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets’ winning streak earns ‘respect’ from a variety of sources houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:09 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., who sprained his ankle at practice on Tuesday, still wearing a walking boot. Would appear he will not be back any time soon. Rockets shorthandedness getting conspicuous. – 8:03 PM
Tonight is the 12th game Garrison Mathews has been active for the Rockets this season. He can be active for 38 more games after this one before the team has to convert his 2-way deal – 8:02 PM
Danuel House, still in a boot, is enjoying some popcorn while the Rockets get loose pic.twitter.com/ZeVL8LmgA3 – 8:02 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Bunch of Bucks fans around Toyota Center. Not in Spurs or Lakers numbers but ample and conspicuous. Respect to the (not a frontrunner) guy in the Moncrief jersey near the baseline. – 7:56 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/KNAJ8eQqvE – 7:52 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Mad Max is in the house signing autographs! 🔥
Local artist Gregory Michael Carter has created a limited edition Vernon Maxwell poster that will be available for purchase in the Corona Beach House to benefit the Clutch City Foundation and Contemporary Arts Museum of Houston. pic.twitter.com/gsV4SHxlKk – 7:48 PM
All five Bucks starters scored in double-figures in the last meeting with Houston!!
🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: pic.twitter.com/OBaFAnooJr – 7:47 PM
Jrue Holiday has set a new season-high in scoring for the fourth time in his last eight games.
🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/hTisJKBwIx – 7:39 PM
Who guards Giannis? – 7:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Brooks, Gordon.
Bucks: Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Portis, Allen, Holiday. – 7:32 PM
Rockets will start the game with Christian Wood at center. Same starters as Wednesday – 7:32 PM
Thanasis Antetokounmpo @Thanasis_ante43
🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/FT4wqbtxq3 – 7:29 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
About 15 minutes away from tipoff here in Atlanta, where the Nets will have their hands full guarding not just Trae Young, but a dynamic Hawks offense that has 7 players averaging at least 9 PPG.
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Bobby in the wild. 👀
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/PuNqXSvC5m – 6:46 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Friday night fits💧
@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/9X5DtjT3Jn – 6:44 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Mike Budenholzer said Rockets turnaround has been “really impressive.” – 6:37 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
George Hill, who was questionable to return for the Bucks, is out vs. the Rockets. – 6:35 PM
The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable on the injury report with a right quad contusion. Mike Budenholzer says he expects him to play tonight against the Rockets.
George Hill will be out with a right knee hyperextension for a fourth straight game. – 6:35 PM
Eric Gordon is shooting 43.6% from three this year. He also has the best defensive FG% (.318) of any player who has defended at least 100 shots this season. pic.twitter.com/lKIwlmNK1L – 6:27 PM
Silas declined to say whether a big or a wing would be defending Giannis tonight. – 6:24 PM
Sweater weather.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/2YValesmYV – 6:23 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
🚀 REMIX NIGHT IN H-TOWN
📼 Celebrating @VernonMaxwell11 tonight! pic.twitter.com/OMI6Zjycrj – 6:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
With Bucks playing a full-sized lineup, Rockets will go back to theirs “at some point.” Silas would not say if that point would be the opening tip. – 6:19 PM
Dollar & a dream.
📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/M4IRRpv1s9 – 6:01 PM
🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!
Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team
ATL (10:52)
BOS (16:44)
BRK (22:59)
CHA (28:40)
CHI (35:51)
CLE (38:57)
DET (45:22)
IND (48:46)
MIA (56:37)
MIL (59:03)
NYK (1:04:16)
SUBSCRIBE
Taking the #Rockets First Shot for charity tonight… @VernonMaxwell11 pic.twitter.com/onjZ3GhMp4 – 5:17 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Vernon Maxwell to take tonight’s First Shot before Rockets-Bucks as part of the Rockets’ Friday Flashback series. Former Suns center Alvin Adams to sing The National Anthem.
Wait, being told that the Suns center was Alvan Adams. Alvin Adams sings. – 5:10 PM
Revenge in H-Town.
🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/LMPwheixuH – 4:03 PM
Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets
Remix night vs the Bucks. 💿
⏰ 7:00 PM Tip-Off
📺 @ATTSportsNetSW
📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/DmIHC6Xz4O – 4:00 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NEW: KZ Okpala left Heat coaches and teammates impressed after win vs. Bucks. The hope is there’s more to come from Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Tucker: “We need him right now. He can play some four, five. … Hopefully he can get it rolling with Jimmy and Bam out.” – 3:51 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Jalen Green improving, but still has no target date for his return ift.tt/31NvbrV – 3:18 PM
