Milwaukee Bucks vs. Houston Rockets: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Milwaukee Bucks (17-10) play against the Houston Rockets (17-17) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday December 10, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks 123, Houston Rockets 114 (Final)

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Houston, you have a snapped streak!! pic.twitter.com/vg2rT8qONw – 10:34 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

The squad fought hard. pic.twitter.com/JHgffGPXSy – 10:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bucks 123, Rockets 114, ending the winning streak at seven games. Antetokounmpo with 41-17-5. Mathews with 23, Wood and Brooks with 21 apiece. – 10:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets don’t beat the Bucks, but they did beat Vegas if you got it right before tip off. The streak is over at 7 – 10:32 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Milwaukee snaps Houston’s 7-game winning streak. First loss for the Rockets since November 22nd. – 10:32 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

FINAL: Bucks 123, Rockets 114

– Antetokounmpo 41pts/17reb/5ast

– Middleton 21pts/8reb/5ast

– Portis 21pts/8reb – 10:32 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets winning streak ends at 7 straight, they fall to the Bucks, 123-114. Giannis with 41p, 17r, 5a. – 10:32 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The win streak is going to end, but the way the Rockets competed tonight against the Bucks… there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future of NBA basketball in Houston. – 10:32 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

The streak ends at 7, but the #Rockets fought til the end of this one. The Bucks win it, 123-114. – 10:31 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Jrue Holiday with the steal, loses control briefly, waits for reinforcements and Giannis Antetokounmpo comes sprinting down the lane uncovered for the monster two-hand slam.

Bucks up, 119-112, with 47.6 left. – 10:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Big steal and assist by Jrue Holiday – #Bucks lead by seven. – 10:26 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Jrue Holiday with a steal and a lob to Giannis to seal the game. That sounds familiar… – 10:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Wood misses at the rim and in mid-range and Mathews turns it over. Bucks lead 119-112, 47.6 left. – 10:26 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Five fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Christian Wood with just under two minutes to go in regulation. – 10:25 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Whoa. Giannis Antetokounmpo called for his fifth personal foul for trying to get position in the lane.

Bucks up, 117-112, with 1:56 left. – 10:25 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Garrison Mathews shaken up on a drive. Looked like he might have landed on his right elbow. Will need it. He makes one of two free throws as Antetokounmpo returns up seven. – 10:23 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Looks like Garrison Mathews may have hurt his right elbow on that drive to the basket.

He’s trying to shake it off, but it’s clearly bothering him. – 10:22 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That’s a late-game Khris Middleton sequence if I’ve ever seen one. Hadn’t made a bucket all second half.

Misses a lay-in. Gets the rebound and puts it in. Then, comes down the floor and hits a pull-up 3 in transition.

Bucks up, 117-109, with 3:50 left. – 10:19 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Khris Middleton with his fifth 3-point make of the night. It’s the first time this season he’s knocked down five triples in a game. – 10:18 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

The Bucks have their largest lead of the game with 3:50 remaining, 117-109. – 10:17 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are starting to let go of the rope. Bucks by 8 – 10:17 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

If Bobby Portis is going to be in there, you have to play Sengun. – 10:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Wesley Matthews getting the call and coming up big right now defending Christian Wood. – 10:17 PM

J. Kyle Mann @jkylemann

i really enjoy ‘young team gets hyped and plays their asses off to challenge defending champs’ games, especially when the champs decide to get it going

this HOU-MIL game is fun

this one is a classic obviously 👇

youtu.be/Zp1LakhBh-U – 10:16 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets down 3 with less than five minutes remaining but struggling to defend without fouling. Bucks have attempted 28 free throws, the most for a Rockets opponent this season. – 10:16 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Giannis is chasing the Wood matchup. Bobby Portis sent two screens his way on one possession. – 10:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has tied Brian Winters for sixth on the #Bucks all-time steals list (718) and is also No. 3 all-time in made field goals, passing Glenn Robinson. pic.twitter.com/Gpkffi8C1g – 10:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Rockets are showing lots of help to Giannis Antetokounmpo and he’s taking advantage here in the fourth quarter. Just found Bobby Portis for an open corner 3.

Bucks up, 105-101, with 7:17 left. – 10:09 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

A Bobby Portis three has the #Rockets call timeout. A bit of a run fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo has the #Bucks with a 105-101 lead. – 10:08 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first three gives the #Bucks a brief lead – until the #Rockets hit their 17th three. – 10:06 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks somehow grab Lawler’s Law as the first team to hit 100. – 10:05 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Christian Wood returns for the #Rockets, who lead the #Bucks 98-97 with about nine minutes to go. – 10:04 PM

Career high in points for Al P. 😀 pic.twitter.com/4UYV31yNMF – 10:03 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Two things I’ll go my grave never understanding:

1. The Thunder trading Alperen Sengun

2. People comparing Sengun to Enes Kanter simply because they’re both Turkish big men – 10:03 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Christian Wood returning with a wrap of sorts on his right knee. – 10:03 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Four fouls on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Wonder what went on with Christian Wood at the end of the third quarter. – 10:01 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets have improved in so many ways. Free throw shooting not among them. They are 10 of 18 in a five-point game. – 10:01 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Giannis throws the ball off the opposition backboard and Lisa and Marques are trying to work through what just happened.

@LisaByington: “Here’s a theory…”

@olskool888: “Oh oh…”

😂😂 – 10:00 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Sengun makes Giannis draw his 4th personal foul. – 10:00 PM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Holy shit Giannis just tried to save a ball off his own backboard. Didn’t work but that was kind of amazing. – 9:59 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just tried an outlet pass off the Rockets backboard. I have never seen someone try that before. – 9:59 PM

Leader of the block.

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Knicks have the Bucks and Warriors at home the next 2 games.

It’s December, but they’re gonna need the Madison Square Garden fans to act like it’s April. – 9:57 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks trail 95-90 heading into the fourth quarter against the #Rockets.

The broadcast showed Christian Wood returning to the Houston bench late in the quarter after being subbed out following his fourth foul. – 9:57 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Bucks open the quarter with Giannis on Sengun. Quite the compliment. – 9:57 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

Alperen Sengun is the only player in the NBA who could make Robin Lopez jealous with the amount of spinning he can do to free himself up for a hook shot. This guy is awesome. – 9:56 PM

Time for a 4th quarter surge!! pic.twitter.com/bDkHcLkDuq – 9:56 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 3! 🚀

Rockets: 95

Bucks: 90

@kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/5VZNTlhnzK – 9:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 95, Bucks 90 after 3 after Rockets had a possession go from 19-year-old Sengun to 20-year-old Martin to 20-year-old Christopher for 3. Sengun and Wood have combined for 29 points but both with four fouls. Antetokounmpo with 26. – 9:55 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Rockets have cooled off from 3, but a nice stretch from Sengun has them leading heading into the fourth quarter.

Rockets up, 95-90, heading to the fourth. – 9:55 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets lead 95-90 after 3. I don’t know if they will win, but this has been an impressive game for a team short 3 rotation guys against the defending champs – 9:54 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

If Alperen Sengun could reduce his foul rate and stay on the floor more, he would be getting Rookie of the Year buzz. – 9:54 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Bobby Portis defending Sengun aint the play for Milwaukee – 9:52 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

ALPEREN SENGUN 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼

15 points – a new career-high! What a NIGHT for Al P!! – 9:52 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

Final: Raptors 90, Knicks 87.

Knicks fall to 12-14 on the season, now 12th in the East. Next up: the Bucks on Sunday.

• Toppin 19 & 10

• Barrett 19 & 6

• Randle 13-14-5

• Trent 24 pts

• VanVleet 17-6-11

Knicks shoot 36 percent from the field, 27 percent from deep. – 9:52 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Alperen Şengün joins Christian Wood with four fouls for the #Rockets. The two Houston big men have combined for 27 points. – 9:51 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

That’s the second possession this quarter where Sengun has vacuumed the defense his way and it led to an open bucket for the Rockets. – 9:51 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Honestly, this game might have the two strangest challenges I’ve ever seen in a single game.

A Rodney Hood 50/50 in the second quarter.

And a Sengun block/charge in the third quarter. – 9:48 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Brutal charge call on Alperen Sengun. He looked set outside of the paint. Giannis got a similar call a few plays earlier.

Stephen Silas challenges. – 9:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Four fouls now on Christian Wood. #Bucks and #Rockets tied at 82. – 9:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Christian Wood picks up his fourth foul and heads straight to the locker room. Looked like he was shaken up a bit on the charge, collision with Antetokounmpo. – 9:43 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood picks up his 4th personal foul. Alperen Sengun is set to check in. – 9:43 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Has been said often before, but worth repeating that in addition to his many obvious gifts, Antetokounmpo simply plays relentlessly hard from baseline to baseline. – 9:42 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo just took a charge on a Christian Wood drive and I’m not sure Wood could have been more surprised. – 9:40 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Nice adjustment from the Rockets to take advantage of the Bucks top-locking the Rockets 3-point shooters and just sealing or back-cutting for lay-ups. – 9:39 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Christian Wood guarding Giannis is not a matchup that will work for the Rockets when they play the Bucks in the Finals – 9:37 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Garrison Mathews now has a season high 21 points and a season high six, threes. #Rockets – 9:36 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Career-high 6 made threes for Garrison Mathews. He’s up to 21 points. That’s the most he’s scored with Houston – 9:36 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets made 1 of 7 3s to end the first half and start the second. They are also 1 of 7 from anywhere to start the second half as the Bucks have erased the rest of the 10-point lead. Silas time out. – 9:34 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks have brought a much better effort here in the third quarter. Still have some work to do though.

Bucks and Rockets tied at 68. – 9:33 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Might not be the worst idea to throw Sengun in the game after this timeout to jumpstart Houston’s offense. – 9:33 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

That is an absolutely unbelievable steal from Jrue Holiday.

He left the point guard and ran to the wing to strip Garrison Matthews as he attempted a three. It was his man that threw the pass. That’s ridiculous. – 9:27 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

DeMarcus Cousins and Zach Zarba in a long halftime chat while John Wall tries to get his buddy’s attention. Finally, when Cousins was done with Zarba, he and Wall had a few moments to catch up. – 9:25 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets’ winning streak earns ‘respect’ from a variety of sources ift.tt/3yjT5HF – 9:18 PM

Historic blocks are kind of Giannis’ thing. 🚫 pic.twitter.com/PSaARc4V9T – 9:18 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Unassisted dunks in the first half

Giannis 1

Mathews 0

That should settle the MVP debate – 9:16 PM

Work to do in the second half. pic.twitter.com/l7t570ATtz – 9:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 65, Bucks 58 at half. Antetokoumpo and Mathews with 18 apiece. Wood with 14, Sengun 11. Gordon with six assists, one shy of season high, but is scoreless. – 9:12 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets lead Milwaukee 65-58 at the half. Giannis, a two-time MVP and reigning Finals MVP, has 18 points, as does Garrison Mathews, who the Celtics waved before opening night – 9:12 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Rockets go into the half with the lead over the #Bucks thanks in large part to 12 made threes and cutting into the early #Bucks points in the paint advantage. – 9:11 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Half: Rockets 65, Bucks 58 – 9:11 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Hell of a pass by a falling Eric Gordon to Armoni Brooks for the catch-and-shoot 3. – 9:10 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Couple of quick fouls on Christian Wood in the final minute here… – 9:09 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Unsuccessful challenge for Milwaukee. Rockets ball. – 9:04 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

A remarkable part of Rockets strong half, in addition to Mathews-Segun takeover, is that in addition to preferred starting backcourt being out, the current starting backcourt of Gordon and Brooks has combined for six points. Gordon, who has been rolling, is scoreless. – 9:02 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Mike Budenholzer just angrily challenged a foul on Rodney Hood without looking at a replay – 9:01 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has matched his point total from the other night. He has 15 points and 7 rebounds already for the #Bucks – 9:00 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

The #Bucks are shooting 51% themselves, but the #Rockets have hit five more threes. – 8:57 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Garrison Matthews is up to 17 points (5-of-6 from 3) on the night.

Bucks are struggling to contain him and just not playing crisp at all here in the first half. Rockets up, 54-45, with 3:46 left in the first half. – 8:55 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Garrison Mathews’ fifth 3-pointer ties his career high. There is 3:46 left in the first half. He went high stepping back down the floor with the ball in flight. Has 17 points in 17 minutes. – 8:55 PM

Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo

Houston Rockets leading scorer:

Garrison Mathews.

17 points

6/8 FG

5/6 3P

Rockets 54 Bucks 45 | @gmathews_24

pic.twitter.com/bJHzVqHUlg – 8:55 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Garrison Mathews:

17 points

6-8 from the field

5-6 from 3-PT range

+13 in 17 minutes – 8:54 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garrison Mathews couldn’t make the 2021-2022 Boston Celtics? – 8:54 PM

Another historic block for GIannis.

This one makes him the franchise leader with 805 blocks. pic.twitter.com/tk1kbCf0Kn – 8:54 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

GARRISON MATHEWS! 5-6 FROM THREE! (in the first half!!!) – 8:54 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

What in the good hell was that shot by Garrison Mathews? lol – 8:53 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo is now the sole leader in four separate career categories for the #Bucks (blocks, free throw attempts, defensive rebounds, triple-doubles). – 8:52 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Christian Wood checking into the game with Armoni Brooks. Curious who sits, because Sengun is on another planet right now. – 8:51 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Looked like goaltending on Antetokounmpo on the Sengun drive. Not only did it seem as if the ball with over the rim, he absolutely hit the rim on the block. – 8:51 PM

Giannis has surpassed Alton Lister to become the Bucks’ all-time franchise leader in blocks.

🍾: @MoetUSA pic.twitter.com/tMoc1HxeUz – 8:50 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Yoooooo. Big block from Giannis on one end and then a touch pass off a rebound on the other.

That was a pretty sequence. – 8:50 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Houston Rockets have opened up a 15-2 on the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks. – 8:50 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Surprised that last block by Giannis didn’t get called for goaltending. – 8:49 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Bobby Portis can’t guard Sengun either. – 8:48 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garrison Mathews, who couldn’t make the Celtics out of training camp, has now scored in double figures in 8 straight games – 8:48 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With D.J. Augustin playing so well against his most recent former team — five assists in seven minutes — Gordon getting a long sit. – 8:48 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

D.J. Augustin already has a season-high tying 5 assists in 7 minutes of play w/7:55 left in the first half. – 8:46 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Killer Gs dominating in the Garrison Mathews-Giannis Antetokounmpo shootout everyone expected when the schedule came out last summer. – 8:46 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Make that five assists for Augustin and the #Rockets flip a six-point deficit to a three-point lead on an 8-0 run. – 8:45 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

You knew that Mike Budenholzer timeout was coming. Bucks had been beat to some loose balls and rebounds. 8-0 run from the Rockets and they are now up, 37-34, with 7:55 left in the first half. – 8:45 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garry Bird drains back-to-back 3s to put the Rockets back on top. He has 11 points – 8:44 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Garrison Mathews will get a statue outside of Toyota Center by next week at this rate lol – 8:44 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Former #Bucks guard D.J. Augustin has three points and four assists for the #Rockets off the bench. Milwaukee leads Houston 34-32. – 8:43 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

David Nwaba gets a shot at Giannis now – 8:41 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

DeMarcus Cousins picked up four fouls in four minutes tonight.

Fouling has been a problem since getting back on the floor with the Bucks. – 8:41 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Four fouls in four minutes for DeMarcus Cousins. The new #Bucks big man hasn’t had much luck with whistles since he’s gotten back playing. – 8:41 PM

Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin

Boogie Cousins: 4 mins, 4 fouls. Sengun is taking it AT HIM! – 8:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

4 fouls in 4 minutes for DeMarcus Cousins, but no technical fouls – 8:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Sengun is tearing up DeMarcus Cousins – 8:39 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Alperen Sengun doing an awesome job against this Bucks defense. – 8:39 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

After one quarter, the Bucks lead, 26-23.

Antetokounmpo leading the way with 10 points, coming out strong after a quiet game against the Heat on Wednesday. – 8:36 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bucks 26, Rockets 23. Game at a much slower pace than ideal for Rockets. Antetokounmpo with 10. Rockets six turnovers, five after leading by six through six minutes. – 8:35 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

#Bucks lead 26-23 after one in Houston. – 8:35 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

KJ Martin defending Giannis now. I don’t hate it. – 8:34 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are going at Boogie every chance they get – 8:33 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Giannis back in. Brings Rockets legend DeMarcus Cousins with him. – 8:30 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Giannis re-enters for Milwaukee with Tate still on the Rockets bench. Boogie Cousins checks in for Milwaukee – 8:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bucks cranked up the defense after that time out. Rockets scoreless in the 3 1/2 minutes since, missing three shots and two free throws with three turnovers. – 8:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I have no idea how Connaughton managed to stay in bounds and save that ball following Portis’s block, but he tapped the toes and saved it to Middleton.

Middleton brought it down, found Holiday sneaking around in the dunker. Bucket. Bucks up, 19-16, with 3:01 in Q1. – 8:28 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

16 of the #Bucks points have come in the paint while they’re just 1-for-6 from behind the three-point line. – 8:28 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

I know @Zach Lowe wrote about it in his Ten Things last week, but it is always fun watching Jrue Holiday just waiting for someone to bite on a pump fake, so he can pivot off of it and finish at the rim. – 8:25 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Josh Christopher checks in for Garrison Mathews. – 8:23 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

4 of Houston’s 6 made field goals are from beyond the arc. They can’t buy any paint points tonight. – 8:23 PM

Mathews weaving through traffic! 🚗💨 pic.twitter.com/cchp2YjCrm – 8:22 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Antetokounmpo out, Tate quickly takes a seat. Rockets to try to keep their minutes lined up. – 8:22 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Josh Christopher will be the first guard off the Rockets bench – 8:22 PM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

No such thing as a night off for Giannis. Random first quarter possession but he’s not about to let a regulation turnover take place. pic.twitter.com/1Ild2OFyRz – 8:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Giannis and the Bucks look close to unstoppable off Rockets missed shots. Clearly, the Rockets should avoid missing shots as much as possible. They have hit 4 of 8 3s, lead 16-13. – 8:20 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks down, 16-13, with 6:21 left in the first quarter in Houston. Antetokounmpo has been very aggressive thus far and scored 8 of the Bucks’ 13 points. – 8:19 PM

Mathews with the perfect release! ✅ pic.twitter.com/718VSf1I2D – 8:19 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Giannis is doing whatever he wants, but the Rockets lead 16-13 at the first timeout because they’ve made 4 threes, and as you all know 3 > 2 – 8:19 PM

Giannis wasting no time getting things started!! pic.twitter.com/IvJjcyCfCk – 8:18 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Eight points on five shots already for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He had gotten off to slow starts the last couple games. – 8:18 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Christian Wood looked like a lost centerfielder trying to defend Giannis in transition – 8:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Garrison Mathews’ Tennessee homecoming to be very different on Saturday ift.tt/3oIi5Fk – 8:18 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

The Rockets have no answer for Giannis. Really bad matchup. – 8:17 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo has tied Alton Lister for 1st* on the Bucks All-Time blocks list with 804.

(There is, of course, a necessary asterisk here. Blocks were not an official stat the first four years of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s career.) – 8:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo has now tied Alton Lister for No. 1 all-time in #Bucks franchise history in blocks. – 8:15 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski

Giannis Antetokounmpo took the first three shots for the #Bucks before Allen is blocked behind the three-point line. – 8:14 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Giannis Antetokounmpo gets a post touch and attacks the rim on the Bucks’ first offensive possession. Easy bucket for him on the finger roll. – 8:12 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jae’Sean Tate matched up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Tate looks like he standing in a hole next to him. – 8:12 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Jae’Sean Tate gets the Giannis assignment. – 8:11 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets start with Tate on Giannis – 8:11 PM

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

The good news for the Hawks is that, unless he’s in Game 7 vs. Milwaukee mode, Kevin Durant might rest soon. – 8:11 PM

#Rockets starters vs the Bucks! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3Snpnt5jRw – 8:09 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

Bucks-Rockets. (I’m not in Houston tonight.) pic.twitter.com/10OeKUR75J – 8:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets’ winning streak earns ‘respect’ from a variety of sources houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 8:09 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets forward Danuel House Jr., who sprained his ankle at practice on Tuesday, still wearing a walking boot. Would appear he will not be back any time soon. Rockets shorthandedness getting conspicuous. – 8:03 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tonight is the 12th game Garrison Mathews has been active for the Rockets this season. He can be active for 38 more games after this one before the team has to convert his 2-way deal – 8:02 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Danuel House, still in a boot, is enjoying some popcorn while the Rockets get loose pic.twitter.com/ZeVL8LmgA3 – 8:02 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bunch of Bucks fans around Toyota Center. Not in Spurs or Lakers numbers but ample and conspicuous. Respect to the (not a frontrunner) guy in the Moncrief jersey near the baseline. – 7:56 PM

Let’s do this. pic.twitter.com/KNAJ8eQqvE – 7:52 PM

🔄 @BetwayUSA Game Rewind: pic.twitter.com/OBaFAnooJr – 7:47 PM

🎥: @SociosHoops pic.twitter.com/hTisJKBwIx – 7:39 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Who guards Giannis? – 7:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Mathews, Tate, Wood, Brooks, Gordon.

Bucks: Middleton, Antetokounmpo, Portis, Allen, Holiday. – 7:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets will start the game with Christian Wood at center. Same starters as Wednesday – 7:32 PM

🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/FT4wqbtxq3 – 7:29 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

When the ⁦@AU_MBasketball⁩ legend Andre Ingram dominates ⁦@WheelofFortune⁩ just like he dominated the CAA and the G-League (and, for one glorious night, the Rockets)! pic.twitter.com/iaDc0AI9Id – 7:29 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

About 15 minutes away from tipoff here in Atlanta, where the Nets will have their hands full guarding not just Trae Young, but a dynamic Hawks offense that has 7 players averaging at least 9 PPG.

Interested to see if Blake Griffin gets PT after making a cameo in Houston. – 7:25 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

KZ Okpala left Heat coaches and teammates impressed after win vs. Bucks. The hope is there’s more to come from Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Also, the updated injury report for tomorrow’s Heat-Bulls game – 7:04 PM

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/PuNqXSvC5m – 6:46 PM

@michelobultra | #ULTRADrip pic.twitter.com/9X5DtjT3Jn – 6:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mike Budenholzer said Rockets turnaround has been “really impressive.” – 6:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

George Hill, who was questionable to return for the Bucks, is out vs. the Rockets. – 6:35 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George’s Clippers versus… Breanna Stewart’s Bucks pic.twitter.com/JjeOpq9YvI – 6:35 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm

The Bucks listed Giannis Antetokounmpo as probable on the injury report with a right quad contusion. Mike Budenholzer says he expects him to play tonight against the Rockets.

George Hill will be out with a right knee hyperextension for a fourth straight game. – 6:35 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Eric Gordon is shooting 43.6% from three this year. He also has the best defensive FG% (.318) of any player who has defended at least 100 shots this season. pic.twitter.com/lKIwlmNK1L – 6:27 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Silas declined to say whether a big or a wing would be defending Giannis tonight. – 6:24 PM

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/2YValesmYV – 6:23 PM

📼 Celebrating @VernonMaxwell11 tonight! pic.twitter.com/OMI6Zjycrj – 6:20 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Bucks playing a full-sized lineup, Rockets will go back to theirs “at some point.” Silas would not say if that point would be the opening tip. – 6:19 PM

Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11

I’m looking forward to getting another look at Patrick Baldwin Jr. tonight in Boulder, as UW-Milwaukee takes on Colorado.

Through 5 games, Baldwin is averaging 17.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game, while shooting 40% from three and 86.7% from the line. pic.twitter.com/99Bxm6qMIz – 6:19 PM

📸: @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/M4IRRpv1s9 – 6:01 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks!

Trade Targets for Every Eastern Conference Team

ATL (10:52)

BOS (16:44)

BRK (22:59)

CHA (28:40)

CHI (35:51)

CLE (38:57)

DET (45:22)

IND (48:46)

MIA (56:37)

MIL (59:03)

NYK (1:04:16)

🎧 https://t.co/slix0QHfYH

SUBSCRIBE

MORE⬇️ pic.twitter.com/t8bxksEXKp – 5:33 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Taking the #Rockets First Shot for charity tonight… @VernonMaxwell11 pic.twitter.com/onjZ3GhMp4 – 5:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Vernon Maxwell to take tonight’s First Shot before Rockets-Bucks as part of the Rockets’ Friday Flashback series. Former Suns center Alvin Adams to sing The National Anthem.

Wait, being told that the Suns center was Alvan Adams. Alvin Adams sings. – 5:10 PM

🎰: @paysbig pic.twitter.com/LMPwheixuH – 4:03 PM

📻 @SportsTalk790 / En Español KLAT 1010AM pic.twitter.com/DmIHC6Xz4O – 4:00 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

NEW: KZ Okpala left Heat coaches and teammates impressed after win vs. Bucks. The hope is there’s more to come from Okpala miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… Tucker: “We need him right now. He can play some four, five. … Hopefully he can get it rolling with Jimmy and Bam out.” – 3:51 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Nikola Jokić has led the NBA in touches per game in each of the last four seasons.

He’s averaging a 31.1% usage rate, which is by far a career high.

I’m really worried about burnout. It’s a negative way to look at his career, but what he’s doing reminds me of Houston Harden. – 3:47 PM

Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP

Here is #Timberwolves Chris Finch from this morning on DLo being doubtful tonight and what the Cavs bring with former Gopher J.B. Bickerstaff leading them. J.B. and Finch worked together in Houston. #Gophers pic.twitter.com/Iy3GpO17Qo – 3:28 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets rookie Jalen Green improving, but still has no target date for his return ift.tt/31NvbrV – 3:18 PM

Once upon a time on NBA Lane. pic.twitter.com/ANeDSAUHab – 2:16 PM