The Game Awards

Despite being a relatively recent part of video gaming's history, the tumultuous launch of "Cyberpunk 2077" is already a thing of legend. Thanks to a release packed with tons of game-breaking glitches and bugs, "Cyberpunk 2077" was in such sorry shape that it became the subject of a mega lawsuit and forced developer CD Projekt Red to issue a formal apology. Despite the controversy, however, "Cyberpunk" did turn out to be a profitable game. Because of this and the developer's continued efforts to fix the game, CD Projekt Red believes that the less-than-flattering perception of the game will eventually change — it just may take a while.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO