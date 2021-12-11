ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Wake II, Wonder Woman, and Star Wars: Eclipse were among some of the biggest reveals at The Game Awards with many other...

www.gamespot.com

dexerto.com

Activision Blizzard won’t appear at The Game Awards after controversy

After multiple controversies in 2021, The Game Awards has confirmed they will not be highlighting Activision Blizzard in any way outside of their nominations on the night. Upcoming titles like Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 won’t make an appearance, with no trailers to be shown on the night. The Game...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

Halo Infinite Receives New Live-Action and Cinematic Trailers

With Halo Infinite going gold ahead of the campaign’s release next week, Microsoft has been ramping up its promotion. It’s released not one but two new trailers – the first being live-action which views conflicts throughout human history and the rise of heroes against the backdrop of Master Chief’s battle. Check it out below.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

CD Projekt Red Makes Bold Claim About Cyberpunk 2077's Future

Despite being a relatively recent part of video gaming's history, the tumultuous launch of "Cyberpunk 2077" is already a thing of legend. Thanks to a release packed with tons of game-breaking glitches and bugs, "Cyberpunk 2077" was in such sorry shape that it became the subject of a mega lawsuit and forced developer CD Projekt Red to issue a formal apology. Despite the controversy, however, "Cyberpunk" did turn out to be a profitable game. Because of this and the developer's continued efforts to fix the game, CD Projekt Red believes that the less-than-flattering perception of the game will eventually change — it just may take a while.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

PS Plus Free Games For December Are Available Now

The latest batch of free games for PS Plus subscribers are available now. In addition to three PS4 and PS5 free games, subscribers can also grab a trio of PSVR titles as part of Sony's celebration of the PlayStation VR's fifth birthday. December's lineup includes Godfall: Challenger Edition on PS4...
VIDEO GAMES
beincrypto.com

PlayToEarn Blockchain Game Awards 2021

PlayToEarn.net has announced that voting for the Blockchain Game Awards 2021 is currently underway. Users with a web3 wallet can now vote for their favorite Blockchain Games and Content Creators. The awards will be fully determined by public voting. Every user who votes in a category receives 20 P2E Points...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Halo Infinite Campaign Missions Are Not Replayable

Halo Infinite's campaign launches this Wednesday, December 8, and in a big change from tradition, the game won't let you replay missions. Players need to start a new save file to play missions again. A spokesperson for Microsoft confirmed this to Polygon. Part of the reason why is that Halo...
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

2D Action Game ‘Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth’ Gets PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, and Switch Release Date

Playism announced that the Team Ladybug and Why So Serious-developed 2D action game Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth will launch digitally on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch on December 16, 2021. A physical release is available for pre-order from publisher...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Wonder Woman Game Teased During The Game Awards From Monolith

The Game Awards packed a surprise announcement for a new game based on one of comics' most iconic characters. Wonder Woman is getting a game from Warner Bros. and Monolith. According to the trailer's description, this will be an original single-player story detailing how Diana attempts to unite her Amazonian family with modern humanity. It will use the Nemesis system from the Shadow of Mordor duology to forge connections with allies and enemies.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Google's List Of Top Games Searched In 2021 Include PopCat and Battlefield 2042

Google has released its Year in Search 2021 list, a compilation of the most searched inquiries across the world this year. It features categories such as athletes, actors, songs, and of course, games. This year, some of the results in the games category may surprise you, but most probably won't.
FIFA
Gamespot

Best Family Games Of 2021 According To Metacritic

Great video games don't just have the potential to be social events to look forward to every week, they can also be the perfect reason to hold a family gathering. Think one-on-one brawling in Street Fighter or taking turns in classic Super Mario Bros. games. If you're looking for some games to play with the whole family this holiday, we've rounded up the highest-rated games of 2021 on GameSpot's sister site Metacritic.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Garfield Joins Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl As Free DLC December 9

GameMill Entertainment has announced the first free downloadable character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl: Garfield, the furious orange fat cat himself. Garfield was confirmed via tweet by Nick Brawl's publisher GameMill Entertainment, which also confirmed Garfield will be a free addition to the game on December 9. Garfield will be the game's 21st fighter, with at least one more downloadable character coming in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Watermelon Game

Sign In to follow. Follow Watermelon Game, and we'll let you know when we have any news, trailers, or screenshots.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Forspoken Game Awards Appointment and Trailer

Square Enix also showed a new trailer at the Game Awards last night pronounced. This created a lot of longing for the former as Project Athia titled action roleplaying game. It was also revealed that pronounced Coming to PS5 on May 24, 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
mxdwn.com

Horror Game Slitterhead Announced During The Game Awards

Bokeh Game Studio released a cinematic trailer of Slitterhead, with human-like creatures that can turn into gigantic skeletal forms. The monster’s transformation shockingly resembles that in Parasyte the anime. Slitterhead is set in a cyberpunk Asian city, with people walking on the street just like they would anywhere else in the world… until someone’s face splits open and turns into a gigantic monster. Slitterhead features music from Akira Yamaoka, who is famous for his music in the Silent Hill series. While terrifying, the trailer also implies lots of action elements. We can expect our players to have some sort of means of retaliation.
COMICS
dexerto.com

The Game Awards 2021: All award nominees & winners, game reveals

The Game Awards 2021 on December 9 will recognize high-achievers across gaming and esports, including Game of the Year. There’s also plenty of reveals and teasers for upcoming releases on the night. We’ve got a list of all the nominees and winners right here. The Game Awards is the industry’s...
FIFA
Gamespot

Tchia Gameplay Trailer | Game Awards 2021

Tchia looks to be an open world game in the style of Breath of the Wild, with a similar climbing meter, bow and arrow mecahnics, and gliding. You'll explore a tropical environment in this cute Polynesian themed game. Tchia releases Spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

