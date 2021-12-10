Interview: Sooners Radio Network’s Chris Plank

Auburn legacy Bo Nix dropped a bombshell by entering the transfer portal, but now where could the former 5-star quarterback land in college football?. It wasn’t all that long ago when it would’ve been crazy to suggest that Bo Nix, the son of a former Auburn star who seemingly has the program in his blood, would leave the Tigers. But that, however, is the reality we now live in.
Lincoln Riley may be young, but he's already one of college football's premier coaches. He proved his pedigree on the field by leading the Oklahoma Sooners to four-straight Big 12 championships and three-straight College Football Playoff semifinal appearances.
A former Ohio State player doesn't think the world of former Michigan star Desmond Howard. Johnnie Dixon III called Howard a clown after he was trolling Ohio Stae quarterback C.J. Stroud during the Heisman Trophy ceremony.
Another Alabama player has won the Heisman trophy. The Tigers held Bryce Young for the majority of the Iron Bowl but he was able to have his Heisman moment at the end of the game when he was able to lead the Crimson Tide offense on an incredible 98-yard drive in the final minutes of the game.
The USC Trojans figure to have a new face under center in 2022, as quarterback Kedon Slovis has reportedly entered the transfer portal, according to college football insider Pete Thamel. Slovis’ decision to enter the portal comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Lincoln Riley would take over as head coach at USC, though it’s unclear if Riley’s arrival is related to Slovis’ impending departure.
Things are just going from bad to worse in Jacksonville. The Jaguars fell to the Titans 20-0 in ugly fashion on Sunday. After the game, the exchange between coaches Urban Meyer and Mike Vrabel quickly made its rounds on social media. The state of the Jaguars is written all over Meyer’s face.
Four-star Las Vegas Bishop Gorman safety Zion Branch is down to three schools, he tells On3. Ohio State, USC, and Oklahoma are the three schools that the 6-foot-3, 198-pound Branch will choose from this Wednesday on National Signing Day.
The winner of the Heisman Trophy has been announced. Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the award, becoming the second straight Crimson Tide player to win the prestigious trophy.
Will Muschamp is reportedly getting a promotion. Georgia's football program confirmed on Saturday that defensive coordinator Dan Lanning is leaving the program to take over as head coach at Oregon.
Lincoln Riley continues to get closer to having his staff fully assembled at USC. Riley is reportedly set to retain interim head coach Donte Williams. He took over for Clay Helton in September after USC's second game of the season.
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was named this year's Heisman Trophy recipient, during a ceremony in New York City on Saturday night. Young, started off the 2021 season with high expectations, replacing former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones, following his NFL departure. Young, only a sophomore, led the Crimson Tide to a No. 1 CFB Playoff seed, and 12-1 overall record. This season he has thrown for 4,322 yards, with 43 touchdowns and four interceptions.
The St. John Fisher Cardinals lost 100-58 to the Buffalo Bulls on Saturday night, but the D-III squad had the highlight of the game, courtesy of a massive freshman. Connor Williams — listed at 7’0″, 360 pounds — fell down and got up limping in the second half. But seconds later, he fought through the pain to make a great pass which turned into an and-one dunk for the Cardinals.
Bryce Young's name is being heavily talked about, and rightfully so. The standout Alabama quarterback has put together a sensational season, has the Crimson Tide ranked No. 1 in the College Football Playoff and has racked up a handful of top awards.
The Heisman Trophy will be staying in Tuscaloosa for another season, with Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young winning the award on Saturday. Last season, it was wide receiver DeVonta Smith, making it back to back Heisman winners for the program. Finishing second in the vote for the 2020 award...
Bryce Young has been tremendous in his first season as the unquestioned starter for Alabama. After watching Mac Jones shred defenses last season, it was always going to be a tough act to follow. Well, Young didn’t back down — becoming the first Alabama quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.
There will be a new QB1 at Auburn next season. Bo Nix, who has been Auburn's starting quarterback the last three years, announced Sunday night on his Instagram page that he intends to transfer from the program.
