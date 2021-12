Many upstate New York hunters will have an extra week during the holidays to hunt deer with bows and muzzleloading firearms this year. The new “holiday hunt” season, announced early this year, is an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader season. It allows for deer hunting between Dec. 26 and Jan. 1 in New York’s Southern Zone, which includes most of Central New York, the Mohawk Valley, the Southern Tier and all of the Finger Lakes and Western New York areas (see a description of the zone here).

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO