The Dallas Cowboys score the second-most points in the league. Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, CeeDee Lamb and Amari Cooper have led America’s Team to the top of the NFC East. Dallas’ talent is the reason why they’re 9-4 but it is also the reason why they almost gave their fans heart attacks in their victory over the Washington Football Team this afternoon.

