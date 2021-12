Bob Dole was the last presidential nominee who was a veteran of the Second World War. Few people who saw it will ever forget the moving moment when Bob Dole, then confined to a wheelchair asked to be raised to a standing position so he could salute his friend John McCain farewell. For 79 of his 98 years, Bob Dole served his country in one capacity or another.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO