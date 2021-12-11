ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GPS Insight to acquire FieldAware

By Kim Lux
 3 days ago

GPS Insight, a provider of SaaS-based fleet management software and complementary solutions, has...

Killeen Daily Herald

DYNATA ACQUIRES 0PTIMUS ANALYTICS, STRENGTHENING ADVERTISING SOLUTIONS OFFERINGS

Acquisition enhances capabilities for audience discovery and advertising implementation. DALLAS, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Dynata, the world's largest first-party data platform for insights, activation and measurement, today announced it has acquired 0ptimus Analytics, an artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) data science and technology company whose proprietary platform connects, models and transforms insights into activation at scale in real time. The acquisition of 0ptimus makes Dynata's first-party data immediately more actionable, connecting it with trusted second- and third-party data in a seamless and automated way. Dynata's connected data solutions enable clients to create, understand and activate custom audiences, enrich data sets and measure the effectiveness of advertising, all in a single integrated environment.
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Outlier AI Revolutionizes Business Analysis by Bringing Hidden Insights Directly Into Existing BI Tools and Workflow

Users can instantly recreate AI-generated insights in their existing BI and data analytics tools and use Collections to organize multiple insights around business initiatives. Outlier AI, the leading automated business analysis (ABA) platform, today released new features that enable users to move from automated AI-generated insights to deep data analysis with a single click. Designed around the way teams already work, analyze, and share their business data, the new features streamline analysis processes across the organization.
SOFTWARE
siliconangle.com

How to use APIs to merge legacy systems with cloud

Accelerating digital transformation in aging and long-established government verticals creates distinctive challenges, according to solutions provider Leidos Inc. — not least that the agencies tend to be working in a heterogeneous environment. That is unlike an entrepreneurial-oriented, cloud-first startup, for example. Yet, the government operators want and need to...
TECHNOLOGY
wealthmanagement.com

Aidentified Adds New Data, Enhanced Search Capabilities

The prospecting and relationship intelligence platform Aidentified announced new improvements to its offering on Tuesday. These enhancements are made of expanded data sets available on the platform to include a wide range of information on companies and corporate actions—from initial public offering filings to investments received at companies, firm acquisitions, businesses that have achieved unicorn status, as well as inside stock transactions and management changes.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Honeywell To Acquire US Digital Designs For Undisclosed Sum

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) agreed to acquire privately-held US Digital Designs, Inc., for a purchase multiple of ~14X EBITDA in an all-cash transaction. Deal terms not disclosed. Tempe, Arizona-based US Digital Designs delivers alerting and dispatch communications solutions, enhancing first responders' efficacy and enabling faster emergency response times. US...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

SnapLogic raises $165M at a $1B valuation to help enterprises integrate and automate their disparate apps and data

The company has confirmed that the funding was made at a $1 billion valuation. Sixth Street Growth led the round, and it isn’t disclosing other investors. Previous backers include Arrowroot Capital (which led a previous $72 million round), Golub Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Vitruvian (which also led a previous round), Capital One, Ignition Partners, Microsoft and a number of others. The company has now raised $373 million to date.
MARKETS
lawnandlandscape.com

Winsupply acquires H20 Supply

DAYTON, Ohio — Winsupply Inc., has completed the purchase of both H2O Supply locations. “H2O is an exceptionally run wholesale distributor serving both the Dallas and Fort Worth markets. We are beyond excited to welcome Jay Katz and his team to the Winsupply Family of Companies. Our intention is to expand our footprint deeper into the south, while continuing to offer amazing services,” said Greg Holbrock, vice president of M&A due diligence and financial integration.
DAYTON, OH
cisco.com

How Cisco IT is solving multi-cloud management: a single pane of glass

In collaboration with Kenny Jones, Mayank Jain, Earl Dimaculangan. For enterprise IT organizations, the public cloud has become a staple at delivering software, infrastructure, security, and other capabilities at scale. Companies primarily adopt public cloud services for greater flexibility, faster time-to-market, and to take advantage of best-of-breed solutions while avoiding vendor lock-in. While SaaS platforms are the lion’s share of services consumed (48%), IaaS and PaaS combined make up 51% of public cloud spending (IDG).
COMPUTERS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Software
thefastmode.com

Shabodi Raises $3.3M to Monetize Enterprise Investments in Private 5G Networks

Shabodi, the next-gen 5G application enabler, announced that it has raised more than US$3.3M in an oversubscribed seed round to help enterprises, system integrators, and telcos accelerate the development and deployment of next-gen applications on 5G. This is a mission-critical value for enterprises to monetize their 5G deployments, accelerate ROI,...
TECHNOLOGY
TravelPulse

Allianz Partners Launches 'Allianz Advantage' Websites for Travel Agency, E-Commerce Partners

Leading travel insurance and assistance provider Allianz Partners USA has launched a pair of companion websites designed to provide travel agency and e-commerce partners with information critical to successfully selling travel insurance to their clients. Introduced under the banner "Proven Meets Pioneering," the websites showcase how Allianz's products, services and...
TRAVEL
lawnandlandscape.com

Quickening communication

Wade Gerten, owner and CEO of Clearscape Outdoor Services, was looking for a change of pace and a new career direction when he bought the company three years ago. “I was actually a tech guy before. I had started a few technology companies, mostly in software industry, and that’s about as far as you can be from landscaping, design and maintenance,” he says. “I joke that I didn’t even mow my own lawn before this.”
SOFTWARE
Seeking Alpha

HashiCorp: Online Infrastructure Management Play

HashiCorp has seen a modest welcome on the public market. HashiCorp (HCP) aims to disrupt online infrastructure management with a suite of integrated products. The company has seen disruptive growth in recent years as growth has slowed down a bit this year, amidst challenging comparables. All of this looks reasonably...
TECHNOLOGY
Reading Eagle

Penske Truck Leasing to acquire New York truck rental company

Green Hills-based Penske Truck Leasing announced last week that it has reached an agreement to acquire the assets of Rochester, N.Y.-based DeCarolis Truck Rental Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed. “DeCarolis Truck Rental is a well-respected name in the region and we are excited about the opportunity to join our...
ECONOMY
lawnandlandscape.com

Jobber partners with CompanyCam

Jobber, a provider of home service management software, announced an integration with CompanyCam, a photo documentation and communication app for contractors. Through the integration, service providers can take and share an unlimited number of photos with homeowners to keep them in the know, which will help service professionals capture details on jobsites, communicate with crews and keep clients informed without having to leave the Jobber platform.
INTERNET
Forbes

Analytics And Insight: Digging Into Data

Kathleen Brunner is the founder, current CEO and President of Acumen Analytics. While there is cautious optimism, the pandemic continues to impose pressure points and challenges requiring us to change the way we do things. This period in time calls for us to significantly broaden our thinking. The need for collaboration...
MARKETS
foodlogistics.com

Connectivity Platform for the Grocery Supply Chain

Vori, the digital B2B operating system optimizing the grocery supply chain, is a venture-funded startup, originally launched in 2019 out of East Palo Alto, Calif., by Stanford alumni. Its technology platform and digital marketplace replaces pen-and-paper and other fragmented and labor-intensive ordering processes, making it easier than ever for grocery retailers to communicate and transact with suppliers to replenish store inventory across their entire supply chain network.
RETAIL
thepaypers.com

DOKU teams with Kaddra to expand Indonesian offering

Indonesia-based payment gateway DOKU has entered a partnership with Singapore-based Kaddra to provide the former’s e-retail solutions for merchants adopting the mobile commerce trend. The development of digital payments has opened new opportunities for SMEs to develop stronger digital commerce, according to the yahoofinance.com. DOKU wants to sit at...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

Indonesian insurtech startup Fuse gets $25M Series B extension to expand further in Southeast Asia

The fresh capital was led by an undisclosed global fintech fund, with participation from existing investors East Ventures, GGV Capital, eWTP and Emtek. Launched in 2017, Fuse connects insurance companies with multiple distribution channels and partners to make insurance services accessible and affordable through its technology. Fuse uses mobile applications to offer an agent-focused service, B2A (Business to Agent/Broker). The Fuse Pro app enables agents and broker partners to maximize choices for their customers. The startup also has B2C and B2B2C (micro insurance and financial institute), which provides digital small-ticket size insurance products, distributing insurance products cost-effectively to end customers by partnerships with e-commerce channels like Tokopedia.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Samsara IPO: 5 things about the cloud-based operations company

Samsara Inc. is expected to price shares of its initial public offering late Tuesday and trade the following day as it hopes to grab a share of an estimated $55 billion market to digitize the operations of non-tech companies. The stock will begin trading under the ticker “IOT” on the...
MARKETS

