Environment

Are you interested in the weather and its impact on nature? Here’s a career for you

Twin Falls Times-News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have always been interested in the weather, climate and climate change, but I’ve also been interested in people, health and biology. I’ve been lucky to find a space where all these interests come together. I am a biometeorologist. I work at a university, and teach on topics on climate and...

magicvalley.com

Related
Union Democrat

Study shows pesticide can impact generations of bees. Here's what you can do

A recently released study by researchers at the University of California, Davis revealed that pesticides can have lasting affects on bee health, reducing their reproduction rate. According to the findings, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, multiple generations of bees may be needed to recover from...
DAVIS, CA
scitechdaily.com

Time-Reversal Phenomenon: In the Quantum Realm, Not Even Time Flows As You Might Expect

New study shows the boundary between time moving forward and backward may blur in quantum mechanics. A team of physicists at the Universities of Bristol, Vienna, the Balearic Islands and the Institute for Quantum Optics and Quantum Information (IQOQI-Vienna) has shown how quantum systems can simultaneously evolve along two opposite time arrows — both forward and backward in time.
SCIENCE
healththoroughfare.com

Scientists Finally Observe State of Matter That Was First Predicted Almost 50 Years Ago

“Why is there something rather than nothing?” is perhaps the most interesting question that can be asked about the natural world. Physicists struggle even today to bring a logical and compelling answer. All matter in the Universe is distributed as atoms, and figuring out for sure how they came into existence is a major challenge in science. Sure, the Big Bang Theory is largely supported, but it still doesn’t bring irrefutable answers to fundamental questions such as “what existed before?”, “how did the laws of physics emerge?”, “why did the singularity expanded in the first place?”, and so on.
SCIENCE
ScienceAlert

Physicists Confirm The Existence of Time Crystals in Epic Quantum Computer Simulation

Are you in the market for a loophole in the laws that forbid perpetual motion? Knowing you've got yourself an authentic time crystal takes more than a keen eye for high-quality gems. In a new study, an international team of researchers used Google's Sycamore quantum computing hardware to double-check their theoretical vision of a time crystal, confirming it ticks all of the right boxes for an emerging form of technology we're still getting our head around. Similar to conventional crystals made of endlessly repeating units of atoms, a time crystal is an infinitely repeating change in a system, one that remarkably doesn't require energy...
COMPUTERS
AFP

Are tornadoes linked to climate change? The science isn't yet definite

Was climate change behind the recent tornadoes that killed dozens of people and wrought a trail of destruction through five American states? Higher temperatures might create more favorable conditions for these violent storms, but for now, scientists remain cautious about drawing a direct connection. While research has firmly linked recent extreme weather events to global warming -- from this summer's heatwaves in North America to flooding in western Europe -- there remain important gaps in the scientific understanding of twisters and how they relate to climate. "At least in the past few decades, we have seen a trend towards more favorable conditions," especially in winter in the country's midwest and southeast, John Allen, a climatologist at Central Michigan University, told AFP.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationCanada

How the holiday buying season adds fuel to a rapidly warming planet

As extreme weather events in Canada and around the world are linked to human-made climate change, there is one story that continues to be left out: the connection between climate change and the products we purchase. Recent research shows that across a product’s life cycle — from raw material extraction through manufacturing, distribution, use and disposal — the total embedded carbon emissions are 6.3 times the product’s weight. Interestingly, it is the product’s supply chain, or what we do not see related to making and distributing products, that is especially carbon intensive. In the context of human history, the changes to...
CHINA
24/7 Wall St.

The Rarest Types Of Weather On Earth

Earth’s climate systems are extraordinarily complex, producing every moment of the day weather and climate conditions of all varieties. Predicting the weather even a few days into the future remains an imperfect science riddled with challenges only made larger by climate change.  24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of 22 rare weather events. We concentrated […]
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

We counted 20 billion ticks of an extreme galactic clock to give Einstein's theory of gravity its toughest test yet

For more than 100 years, Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity has been our best description of how the force of gravity acts throughout the Universe. General relativity is not only very accurate, but ask any astrophysicist about the theory and they’ll probably also describe it as “beautiful”. But it has a dark side too: a fundamental conflict with our other great physical theory, quantum mechanics. Read more: Explainer: Einstein's Theory of General Relativity General relativity works extremely well at...
ASTRONOMY
healththoroughfare.com

A New Omicron Mutation Emerges – It’s Now Harder to Identify!

According to experts, there is a new version of the Omicron variant out there and it’s even more of an issue than its original form!. This is because of its genetics that makes the virus harder to track!. This new lineage is called BA.2 and has been identified 7...
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

Can Humans Even Reach 1% the Speed of Light Ever?

Light is fast. In fact, it is the fastest thing that exists, and a law of the universe is that nothing can move faster than light. Light travels at 186,000 miles per second (300,000 kilometers per second) and can go from the Earth to the Moon in just over a second. Light can streak from Los Angeles to New York in less than the blink of an eye.
ASTRONOMY
New Scientist

DeepMind AI helps study strange electrons in chemical reactions

Machine-learning tools have taken us closer to understanding electrons and how they behave in chemical interactions, following news that UK-based AI company DeepMind, owned by Google’s parent company Alphabet, has created a tool that solves a fundamental problem with how we model chemistry. The tool, called DeepMind 21, is...
SOFTWARE

