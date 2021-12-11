Are you interested in the weather and its impact on nature? Here’s a career for you

“Why is there something rather than nothing?” is perhaps the most interesting question that can be asked about the natural world. Physicists struggle even today to bring a logical and compelling answer. All matter in the Universe is distributed as atoms, and figuring out for sure how they came into existence is a major challenge in science. Sure, the Big Bang Theory is largely supported, but it still doesn’t bring irrefutable answers to fundamental questions such as “what existed before?”, “how did the laws of physics emerge?”, “why did the singularity expanded in the first place?”, and so on.

