Are you interested in the weather and its impact on nature? Here’s a career for you

Was climate change behind the recent tornadoes that killed dozens of people and wrought a trail of destruction through five American states?
Higher temperatures might create more favorable conditions for these violent storms, but for now, scientists remain cautious about drawing a direct connection.
While research has firmly linked recent extreme weather events to global warming -- from this summer's heatwaves in North America to flooding in western Europe -- there remain important gaps in the scientific understanding of twisters and how they relate to climate.
"At least in the past few decades, we have seen a trend towards more favorable conditions," especially in winter in the country's midwest and southeast, John Allen, a climatologist at Central Michigan University, told AFP.
