WWE News: Pete Dunne On This Week’s After the Bell, Sheamus Attends MacGruber Premiere

Sunday's WWE NXT WarGames event ended with Team 2.0 (Bron Breakker, Carmelo Hayes, Tony D'Angelo and Grayson Waller) defeating Team Black & Gold (Tommaso Ciampa, Johnny Gargano, Pete Dunne and LA Knight) inside WarGames. However, the big story surrounding the match was Gargano's contract status with the WWE. News broke recently that the first-ever NXT Triple Crown Champion had signed a one-week extension on his WWE deal and (based on a report that dropped just before the pay-per-view) all signs pointed to him leaving the company. Nobody on the broadcast outright said that, but plenty of hints were dropped — including Gargano returning to his classic "Rebel Heart" entrance theme and wrestling in gear that was a combination of his various cosplay ring gears from different TakeOvers.

WWE ・ 8 DAYS AGO