Port Chester, NY

Con Ed gets to work restoring power to Port Chester businesses affected by Ida

By News 12 Staff
 3 days ago

Con Edison began work Friday on restoring power to Port Chester businesses that have been without utilities since Hurricane Ida.

The start of the work comes just 14 days after News 12 aired a story about the businesses impacted by the outages.

The crews got to work outside 1725 North Main Street in the village.

Part of the block has been without electricity and heat since Sept. 1, which has caused several businesses to shut down. It has also kept other businesses from rebuilding.

