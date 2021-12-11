ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Bank donors approve release of USD 280 million for Afghanistan

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], December 11 (ANI): The World Bank donors on Friday (local time) approved to release USD 280 million for Afghanistan to address humanitarian issues. The Afghanistan Reconstruction...

Prominent US billionaire forecasts new economic world order

China is winning the economic competition against the United States, according to Ray Dalio, the founder of the world's largest hedge-fund firm, Bridgewater Associates. When asked by the BBC on Thursday whether China was beating the US, Dalio said: "Yes, it's winning." "Their growth rate at a slow level is...
1,000+ US troops to deploy for Africa

More than 1,000 American National Guard troops will soon be shipped to Eastern Africa for a counter-terrorism mission, intended to shore up US bases dotting the region amid a series of ongoing combat and training operations. The military announced the upcoming deployment in a statement earlier this week, saying that...
Pakistan's PM Urges US, China to Reduce Tensions

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan said Thursday that instead of siding with so-called Cold War-like "blocs," his country would like to help de-escalate tensions between the United States and China. Khan cautioned in his keynote speech to a regional security seminar in Islamabad the rivalry between the two...
CBS News

Afghanistan on brink of collapse with millions facing starvation

When the U.S. military pulled out of Afghanistan in August, the Taliban immediately seized control and the international community acted quickly – freezing Afghan assets and foreign aid to pressure the Taliban to negotiate. To date, those negotiations haven't happened. Today, 38 million Afghans find themselves facing one of...
Donors eye Dec. 10 decision on shifting frozen funds for Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Donors to the World Bank-administered Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) have agreed to decide about a transfer of funds to humanitarian aid agencies by Dec. 10, a World Bank spokesperson said on Friday. The World Bank's board this week backed transferring $280 million from the...
UNICEF appeals for USD 2bn to avert collapse of vital social services in Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], December 8 (ANI): The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) has launched its largest-ever single-country appeal to urgently respond to the humanitarian needs of over 24 million people in Afghanistan, half of whom are children. The appeal for USD 2 billion will help to avert the imminent collapse of...
U.N., World Bank Under Pressure to Offer Aid to Afghanistan

The World Bank and many Western nations are under pressure to release funds that could avert famine in Afghanistan as a Himalayan winter closes in and the country’s former allies grapple with how to keep the population alive without enabling more Taliban atrocities. Afghanistan’s descent into destitution since the...
UK plans to allocate USD 99.5 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan

London [UK], December 12 (ANI): The UK is planning to allocate 99.5 million humanitarian aid to Afghanistan. UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss plans to allocate another batch of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, in the amount of 75 million pounds, the British Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office informs, reported Sputnik. The...
GFCR Executive Board Approves Over $10 Million USD for Reef Conservation

Following successful engagement at the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, the Global Fund for Coral Reefs (GFCR) Executive Board reconvened on 23, 24 and 25 November to review Fund progress, proposed programs and funding modalities. The meeting resulted in the issuing of two decisions totaling more than $10 million USD in new disbursements for coral conservation.
Russia vetoes UN resolution linking climate change, security

Russia on Monday vetoed a first-of-its-kind U.N. Security Council resolution casting climate change as a threat to international peace and security, a vote that sank a years-long effort to make global warming more central to decision-making in the U.N.'s most powerful body.Spearheaded by Ireland and Niger the proposal called for “incorporating information on the security implications of climate change" into the council's strategies for managing conflicts and into peacekeeping operations and political missions, at least sometimes. The measure also asked the U.N. secretary-general to make climate-related security risks “a central component” of conflict prevention efforts and to report...
Hundreds approved for evacuation to UK remain trapped in Afghanistan

British nationals and vulnerable Afghans who have been approved for evacuation have spoken of their anguish and frustration as they remain trapped in Afghanistan months after it was taken over by the Taliban. After devastating testimony by a whistleblower in the Foreign Office, who claimed there was an incompetent and...
U.S. military robs Afghan children of fathers, future

KABUL, Dec. 8 (Xinhua) -- "Many of those killed in Afghanistan during the American war were fathers. Today, children like me can't go to school due to extreme poverty. We have to work on streets to survive," Padshah, 12, told Xinhua. Padshah's family are from the northern province of Baghlan...
Ethiopia restricts information sharing about war

NAIROBI, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ethiopia has announced new restrictions on the sharing of information about the war in the north of the country which stipulate that battlefront updates can only come from the government. "Disseminating information on military maneuvers, war front updates and results via any medium is forbidden," except for information provided by a joint civilian-military command set up to oversee a state of emergency, the government's communication service said late on Thursday. The statement did not specify the implications of the new rules for journalists or media outlets covering the war, which broke out last November between the government and rebellious forces from the northern region of Tigray.
Jailed Chinese journalist wins Lin Zhao Freedom Award

Washington [US], December 9 (ANI): A US-based rights group has awarded journalist Zhang Zhan, who was jailed by Chinese authorities for reporting on the COVID-19 pandemic. The US-based Christian rights group ChinaAid has awarded her with the Lin Zhao Freedom Award, for her work in promoting the Chinese civil society and advancing the rule of law.
COVID-19 pandemic pushed over half a billion into extreme poverty: UN report

New York [US], December 13 (ANI): The COVID-19 pandemic is likely to halt two decades of global progress towards Universal Health Coverage, according to reports released on Sunday from the World Health Organization (WHO) and World Bank, which reveal more than half a billion people are being pushed into extreme poverty because they have to pay for health services out of their own pockets.
