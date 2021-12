Get ready for a great RPG throwback: Paper Mario is going to be arriving on the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack next week. Nintendo Switch Online offers up a fair amount of NES and SNES games to play, but Nintendo recently announced the launch of an optional "Expansion Pack" that adds support for N64 and Sega Genesis games. While it does have its upsides -- such as not forcing European players to use the PAL framerate and a total of 38 planned N64 games according to dataminers -- it also will cost you a few bucks extra every year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO