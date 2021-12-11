Warriors' Moses Moody: Rejoins parent club

Brown will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports. With Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) sidelined, the Mavs will hand Brown his first start of the season. The UCLA product, who recently spent time in the G League, has logged just 18 total minutes this season, all of which have come during garbage time scenarios. He did start 32 games for the Thunder last season, however, averaging 9.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.6 minutes. Brown still doesn't have much appeal in season-long leagues, but he could make for an interesting, low-cost DFS option.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO