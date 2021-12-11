ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors' Moses Moody: Rejoins parent club

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Moody was recalled by the Warriors on Friday. Moody has been...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

Mavericks' Moses Brown: Set to start Monday

Brown will start Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News reports. With Willie Cauley-Stein (illness) sidelined, the Mavs will hand Brown his first start of the season. The UCLA product, who recently spent time in the G League, has logged just 18 total minutes this season, all of which have come during garbage time scenarios. He did start 32 games for the Thunder last season, however, averaging 9.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.6 minutes. Brown still doesn't have much appeal in season-long leagues, but he could make for an interesting, low-cost DFS option.
NBA
CBS Sports

Spurs' Devontae Cacok: Joins parent club for first time

Cacok was recalled by the Spurs on Monday, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports. Cacok will be available for San Antonio for the first time this season, but it's unlikely he plays a significant role against the Wizards on Monday. The 6-foot-8 forward has been dominating for Austin in the G League this year, averaging 19.2 points and 8.6 rebounds per contest.
NBA
The Trussville Tribune

Springville D too strong for Moody

By Bobby Mathews, Sports Editor SPRINGVILLE — The Springville Tigers were just too much for the Moody Blue Devils here on Tuesday night, November 30, winning 48-36. Despite a slow start that saw the Tigers jump out to a 28-11 lead late in the first half, the Blue Devils had their chances. Caden Helms scored […]
SPRINGVILLE, AL
NBA

Warriors Assign Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody to Santa Cruz

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga and guard Moses Moody have been assigned to the team’s G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors, the team announced today. Kuminga has played in 14 games for Golden State this season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game. In two games (both starts) with Santa Cruz this season, the rookie forward is averaging 13.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.50 steals in 34.5 minutes per contest.
NBA
CBS Sports

Ducks' Vinni Lettieri: Summoned by parent club

Lettieri was recalled by the Ducks on Tuesday. Although Lettieri has been promoted, he isn't expected to be in the lineup for Tuesday's game versus LA. The 26-year-old forward has picked up two points through three NHL appearances this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Rejoins team

Per Joe Smith of The Athletic, Stamkos (personal) is on the ice for morning skate, indicating he'll be in the lineup for Thursday night's game versus St. Louis. Stamkos missed Tuesday's loss to the Blues to be present for the birth of his second child, but his presence at morning skate puts him on track to return to the lineup for Thursday's rematch with St. Louis. Stamkos, who's racked up 11 goals and 24 points through 20 contests this season, should return to his spots on Tampa Bay's top line and first power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hawks' Sharife Cooper: Back with parent club

Cooper was transferred to the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday. Cooper will be joined in Atlanta by rookie first-round pick Jalen Johnson. The Skyhawks don't play again until Thursday, so the pair will likely stay with the Hawks for their back-to-back starting Sunday. Cooper and Johnson could both have opportunities to crack Nate McMillan's lineup this week as the Hawks are dealing with a litany of injuries to top players.
NBA
CBS Sports

Pistons' Luka Garza: Back with parent club

Garza was recalled by the Pistons on Monday. Garza has made 13 appearances for the Pistons this season, posting 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds across 10.5 minutes per game. The rookie big man may continue to see limited action with Detroit while Kelly Olynyk (knee) remains out.
NBA
warriorscentral.com

REPORT: Warriors Make Key Roster Decision Involving Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody

The Golden State Warriors could be looking to shake things up a little bit after uncharacteristically losing two out of their past three games. Dubs head coach Steve Kerr could be turning to his rookies in Jonathan Kkuminga and Moses Moody who have now both been recalled from the Santa Cruz Warriors. The Dubs made an official announcement of their decision to recall both youngsters from the team's G League affiliate via Twitter (h/t Warriors PR): Both Kuminga and Moody were very impressive in th...
NBA
CBS Sports

Pelicans' Jaxson Hayes: Back with parent club

Hayes was recalled to the Pelicans on Wednesday, Andrew Lopez of ESPN.com reports. Hayes led Birmingham with 30 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks during their win Tuesday. Now back with New Orleans, he will likely assume his usual backup center duties.
NBA
Vacaville Reporter

Warriors’ Kuminga, Moody offer glimpse of future with 62 points in G League game

SAN FRANCISCO — The most exciting message to flash across the Chase Center videoboard Wednesday night wasn’t the countdown that came with every Steph Curry 3-pointer but rather an update from about 400 miles south of the arena. The Warriors’ pair of lottery picks combined for 62 points...
NBA
KGW

Blazers star Damian Lillard to miss at least 10 days with abdominal injury

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Trail Blazers will be without star guard Damian Lillard for the next 10 days as he recovers from an abdominal injury, the team reported Wednesday. The Blazers said an MRI revealed that Lillard is suffering from lower abdominal tendinopathy. He'll be re-evaluated in 10 days.
NBA
Santa Cruz Sentinel

Moses Moody’s 37 points help Santa Cruz edge Agua Caliente | NBA G League

Guards Moses Moody and Jeff Dowtin recorded double-doubles as the Santa Cruz Warriors turned in a season-high point total and cashed in for a 122-121 win over Agua Caliente Clippers on Wednesday. The contest was the front end of the team’s back-to-back NBA G League series. They square off Thursday...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hurricanes' Brett Pesce: Cleared to rejoin team

Pesce (COVID-19 protocols) has been cleared to resume practicing but won't join the traveling Hurricanes in Canada. Pesce's return comes at a bad time for Carolina as the team has three contests remaining in its four-game swing through Western Canada. As such, Pesce won't be able to get back on the ice until Tuesday's matchup with Minnesota. Once back in the lineup, Pesce should get back to logging over 20 minutes per night while linking up with the No. 2 power-play unit.
NHL
CBS Sports

Jets' Ville Heinola: Summoned by parent club

Heinola was recalled by the Jets on Wednesday. Heinola will presumably be on hand as an extra defender for Thursday's game versus Seattle. The 20-year-old Finn has yet to crack the Jets' lineup this season.
HOCKEY
CBS Sports

Heat's Marcus Garrett: Back with parent club

Garrett was transferred from the G League to the Heat on Friday. During eight games in the G League, the 23-year-old averaged 12.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 2.1 steals across 34.4 minutes. Garrett has made only four appearances for Miami this season, playing a total of just nine minutes. However, if Jimmy Butler (back) and Markieff Morris (neck) remain sidelined Saturday, then the two-way wing may get an opportunity to crack the rotation.
NBA
CBS Sports

Warriors' Otto Porter: Scores 15 points from bench

Porter racked up 15 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and six rebounds in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-94 win over Portland. Porter put together a fantastic night of shooting from the bench while the starters had difficulty finding the bottom of the basket in Wednesday's win. His floor isn't well-established, but he's doing enough to be considered a waiver wire add in most formats.
NBA

