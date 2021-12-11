Approaching Wet Storm Promises Relief But No End to Drought

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Although there has been an unseasonable lack of moisture in the mountains of Colorado, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is still asking backcountry skiers and snowboarders to stay on their toes in the backcountry. “We have the snow that came in October/November, and that has created this really weak base,” Ethan Greene, Director of CAIC said. (credit: CBS) “Right now, it is not that big of a deal, enough to create small avalanches. As we get more snow on top of it, those will get larger.” Most of Colorado is sitting at a “considerable” risk right now for an...

COLORADO STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO