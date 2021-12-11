ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Approaching Wet Storm Promises Relief But No End to Drought

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs an atmospheric river storm system approaches there...

sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com

104.1 WIKY

Storm Relief Efforts

The deadly tornados in Western Kentucky Friday night and Saturday morning left residents in shock with over 1,000 home destroyed. Because of such the demand of essentials, several donation sites have been set up in the tri-state. American Medical Response of Owensboro are collecting items today from 8am-3pm at 1101...
OWENSBORO, KY
swiowanewssource.com

Storm Drenching Drought-Stricken California, US West

A major storm is bringing rain and snow to California and other drought-stricken West states (Dec. 13) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/12db41ff62f1468d89c2a351702aa300.
ENVIRONMENT
Salamanca Press

CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Atmospheric River#Extreme Weather
wtva.com

Tombigbee Power sent crews to Kentucky for storm relief

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews from Mississippi continue to head out to parts of western Kentucky to provide aid to those affected by the weekend’s deadly tornados that swept across the Midwest and South. The Tombigbee Electric Power and Fiber currently has 19 members in western Kentucky. CEO Scott...
KENTUCKY STATE
myarklamiss.com

Rain, snow fall as California braces for brunt of storm

The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall. Light rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste of what’s to...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS San Francisco

EBMUD: Storm Brings Much-Needed Rain But Reservoirs Remain Far From Capacity

ORDINA, Calif. (KPIX) – Rain across the East Bay on Monday created flooding in some cities, but the water collected over the weekend also helped to fill up regional reservoirs. They are still far from capacity because of the drought. “We are better off I would say than last year but it is really too soon to tell,” East Bay Municipal Utility District spokesperson Andera Pook said. “EBMUD is already pulling our supplemental water supplies because this year, as we all know has been a dry year,” said Pook. December to February are the wettest months of the year, according to...
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Storms enhance strong wind

Storms will be possible on Wednesday evening. The setup has some earmarks for these storms being severe too. We'll watch the timeframe for Wednesday evening after 6 PM and out well before midnight. They will be racing as they cut across the area from sw to ne. There is a...
ENVIRONMENT
wtva.com

CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric River: Powerful Storm Fills Marin County Reservoirs, Creeks

SAN RAFAEL (KPIX 5) — As the powerful atmospheric river roared through the North Bay on Monday, filling up reservoirs and creeks, water officials noted more is needed to emerge from the severe drought. For anyone who tried to get outside while the rain stopped in Marin, it was very easy to get caught in the next round. “I mean, it was sunny earlier on,” said cyclist Matt Smith. “I didn’t expect it to turn quite like this.” The wind and rain came roaring back over Mount Tam on Monday afternoon. The upper mountain was closed and traffic on the lower roads was...
ENVIRONMENT
kyma.com

Rain and snow as California braces for brunt of storm

Calif. (AP) - The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall. Lighter rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste...
ENVIRONMENT
Hawaii Tribune-Herald

Rain, snow fall as California braces for brunt of storm

The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit today, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall. Light rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste of what’s to...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Denver

Colorado’s Dry Winter Season Not Stopping Avalanche Potential In High Country

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Although there has been an unseasonable lack of moisture in the mountains of Colorado, the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is still asking backcountry skiers and snowboarders to stay on their toes in the backcountry. “We have the snow that came in October/November, and that has created this really weak base,” Ethan Greene, Director of CAIC said. (credit: CBS) “Right now, it is not that big of a deal, enough to create small avalanches. As we get more snow on top of it, those will get larger.” Most of Colorado is sitting at a “considerable” risk right now for an...
COLORADO STATE
CBS San Francisco

Rain From Atmospheric River Raises Slide Concerns in Santa Cruz Mountains

FELTON (KPIX) — Some of the heaviest rainfall from the arriving atmospheric river storm is expected to fall in the South Bay, making some residents in the Santa Cruz mountains nervous. The town of Felton is lit up for the holidays, but there’s a little uneasiness to go with the twinkling lights. Sunday’s storm dropped considerable precipitation to the area. With the rain comes the threat of mudslides, especially on nearby slopes that recently burned. “I am a little worried about the neighborhoods in Boulder Creek and Bonny Doon that have the burn scar very close to their homes,” said Felton resident Julie Kanagy. The...
FELTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Rainbow Spotted Over San Francisco During Break in Atmospheric River Downpour

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — As busy as things were for the California Highway Patrol amid calls for accidents and flooded roadways during a wet Monday morning commute, officers still had time to take photos of a spectacular rainbow near the San Francisco International Airport. The rainbow appeared late Monday morning during a brief break in the rain that has been delivered to the region by an atmospheric river of sub-tropical moisture that has stalled over the Bay Area. The photos were shared in a post on the San Francisco CHP office’s official Twitter account. The post said officers were working with...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Hurricane Force Wind And Heavy Mountain Snow Mid-Week

DENVER(CBS4)- A strong winter storm system is getting set to blast thru the Rockies by mid-week! The storm currently is excepted to dump 3 to 6 feet of snow in part of the Sierra Nevada mountains in California along with flooding rains near San Francisco this week. Credit: CBS4 When the storm arrives in Colorado on Wednesday there will be a combination of snow, rain, strong wind and fire danger all in one day! The Denver metro area may see morning rain on Wednesday with a chance for a rain/snow mix in and near the foothills or areas above 6,000 feet. Little to...
COLORADO STATE
Bakersfield Channel

Major storm brings rain, snow to parched NorCal

(AP) — A major storm hitting Northern California is expected to intensify and bring travel headaches and a threat of localized flooding after an abnormally warm fall in the U.S. West. Light rain and snow that started falling over the weekend was heavier early Monday. The state's highest peaks...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Rain, snow fall as California braces for brunt of storm

The Western U.S. is bracing for the brunt of a major winter storm expected to hit Monday, bringing travel headaches, the threat of localized flooding and some relief in an abnormally warm fall.Light rain and snow fell in Northern California on Sunday, giving residents a taste of what’s to come. The multiday storm could drop more than 8 feet (2.4 meters) of snow on the highest peaks and drench other parts of California as it pushes south and east before moving out midweek.“This is a pretty widespread event,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Anna Wanless in Sacramento “Most of...
ENVIRONMENT
claremont-courier.com

Sandbags are available as storm approaches

As a strong winter storm approaches residents concerned about flooding can pick up sandbags at any of the city’s three Los Angeles County fire stations. “When properly filled and placed, sandbags have the ability to redirect storm and debris flows away from homes and improvements. Bags, sand, and shovels are now available at Fire Stations 62, 101, and 102,” according to a news release from the City of Claremont.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
cbslocal.com

Timeline: When Will The Rain Arrive, And Where Will It Arrive First?

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Southern California is bracing for a lot of rain, but when will it arrive and where will it hit first?. The slow-moving storm brought light rain into the Santa Barbara area Monday morning, and forecasters anticipate showers into the greater Los Angeles area just in time for the evening commute. Rain amounts on Monday are not expected to total more than a quarter of an inch, according to CBS2’s Amber Lee.
LOS ANGELES, CA

