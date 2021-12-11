DIY Gifting Ideas 2021 ~ # 8 Gifts for Pets & Their Owners

The holidays are a wonderful time to give something that the receiver wouldn’t normally indulge themselves in. Something pretty, or something sentimental, or something handmade. An essential oil perfume recipe checks all those boxes! Crafting a unique scent is a fun way to show care to the receiver, and to pull in special memories through the power of aroma. Depending upon your personal life experiences, certain smells may evoke particular memories. Walking into your Grandma’s house and taking a deep breath of warm ginger. Childhood memories of smelling cinnamon simmering on the stove. Or your first place, all on your own, adorned with calming lavender throughout your cozy space. The link of smell to memory is a powerful one.

