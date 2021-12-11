Mayor of East Laurinburg said state should not have revoked charter

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTW) — The government of a small Scotland County town has been dissolved because of its poor finances, officials said. East Laurinburg will no longer be an incorporated municipality after June 30 following a unanimous vote on Tuesday by North Carolina’s Local Government Commission. It’s the first time the commission has exercised new statutory powers that allows it to revoke the charters of local governments that are in fiscal distress and unable to sustain operations, according to a news release from the North Carolina Department of State Treasurer.
