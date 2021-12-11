Mayor of East Laurinburg said state should not have revoked charter

| Letter to the editor from Laura Fralich and Adam Gilman |. New Gloucester’s current town meeting process is undemocratic and disenfranchises huge populations of the town. We are very politically involved and have never missed an election and have attended the majority of town meetings since moving to New Gloucester. However, as working parents, we will never both be able to vote in a town meeting at 7pm with a toddler at home. While childcare may be an option for some parents, it’s an economic hardship many parents cannot afford. This is a barrier that I’m sure many parents in New Gloucester can relate to.

NEW GLOUCESTER, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO