A version of this story about Ryusuke Hamaguchi and “Drive My Car” first appeared in the International Issue of TheWrap’s awards magazine. “Drive My Car” is the second Asian Oscar entry in the last four years to have been adapted from a Haruki Murakami short story; “Burning,” a South Korean film which was nominated, was the first. Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s three-hour drama about a theater director who is staging a production of “Uncle Vanya” in Hiroshima, and the young woman who’s assigned to chauffeur him while he’s there, won the screenwriting award in Cannes this year. And last week, it was also the surprise winner of the best-film award from the New York Film Critics Circle.

