There is something about the music of a high school pep band that hits different. Glasgow is lucky to be home to one of the top pep bands around. Under the direction of GHS alumni Todd Truscott, the Scottie pep band brings a little something extra to every home sporting event they can – whether in the gym for basketball and volleyball, or out in the Scottie Field bleachers for football.

GLASGOW, MT ・ 13 DAYS AGO