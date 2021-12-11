Sandra Bullock Stars in Netflix Movie Unforgivable

Awards Season has begun, and there's one new movie that is earning a lot of buzz. The Power of the Dog hit Netflix on December 1st and stars Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Kirsten Dunst (Spider-Man), Jesse Plemons (Breaking Bad), and Kodi Smit-McPhee (X-Men Apocolypse). The drama/western was helmed by Jane Campion, who is best known for directing The Piano. Currently, The Power of the Dog has six nominations from The Hollywood Critics Association. It also won the Silver Lion award for Best Director at the Venice Film Festival and Best Ensemble at the Satellite Awards. There's a good chance the movie will score some Academy Award nominations. There's even buzz for Cumberbatch, who was previously nominated for Best Actor for The Imitation Game back in 2015. You can check out the synopsis for The Power of the Dog below...

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO