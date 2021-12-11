ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Sorkin Slams ‘Distorted Picture’ of ‘Succession’ Star Jeremy Strong in New Yorker Profile

By Dessi Gomez
 3 days ago
Director Aaron Sorkin expressed regret Friday for his part in Michael Schulman’s recent profile of “Succession” star Jeremy Strong in The New Yorker while slamming the piece as a “distorted picture” in a lengthy statement posted online. “After reading Michael Schulman’s profile of Jeremy...

