Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton and offensive lineman Pierce Quick have entered the transfer portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. Bratton, a sophomore middle linebacker from Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was a four-star recruit out of high school, and he ranked as the No. 22 linebacker (No. 148 overall prospect) in the 2020 recruiting class. Bratton did not play as a true freshman in 2020, and again has not yet appeared in 2021 for the Crimson Tide, perhaps leading to his decision to enter the transfer portal. Zenitz confirmed that Bratton entered the transfer portal Monday morning.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO