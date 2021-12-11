ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mahoning County, OH

OVI checkpoint planned in Mahoning County

By Abigail Cloutier
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BOVfJ_0dJvQyL400

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Mahoning County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint for Friday night.

The checkpoint will be on U.S. 224 at the East Golf Hike and Bike Trail in Boardman from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

GM announces location for new battery plant

Police officers from participating agencies will conduct saturation patrols throughout the weekend.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by federal grant funds to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the task force encourage anyone consuming alcohol to make arrangements to get home safely.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Boardman, OH
Mahoning County, OH
Crime & Safety
Boardman, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
County
Mahoning County, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Checkpoint#Ovi#Weather#Gm
WKBN

Coronavirus in Ohio Monday update: More than 5,600 new cases reported

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state.  As of Monday, Dec. 13, the Ohio Department of Health reports a total of 1,787,029 (+5,618) cases, leading to 90,368 (+252) hospitalizations and 11,174 (+24) admissions into the ICU. A total of 6,867,725 people — 58.75% of the state’s […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKBN

WKBN

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy